Winnipeg Jets

Patrik Laine's sophomore campaign gets off to an unofficial start Monday night as the Jets welcome in the Minnesota Wild. He will be on the top line alongside Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.

The Winnipeg lines for Monday's contest are as follows:

Laine-Scheifele-Wheeler

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Connor-Lowry-Armia

Lemieux-Sgarbossa-Dano

Stanley-Byfuglien

Enstrom-Poolman

Chiarot-Nogier

Hellebuyck

Comrie

The game can be seen on TSN3 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Minnesota Wild

Mikko Koivu told The Athletic Minnesota's Michael Russo that he wants to remain with the Wild and hopes to get a contract extension done soon.

"Me and my family, we'd love to stay here," he told Russo. "But it's not always about us."

Koivu said he understands that general manager Chuck Fletcher's plate has been full during a busy off-season, but both sides are reportedly talking and could come to an agreement soon.

One thing Koivu said he doesn't want to do is negotiate once the regular season gets going.

“I don’t think that would help my game to start talking about that during the year,” Koivu said.

Koivu's seven-year, $47.25 million deal expires after the 2017-18 season and also includes a no-move clause.

Meanwhile, the Wild have signed goaltender Dereck Baribeau to an entry-level deal reports Russo.

Baribeau, undrafted in 2017, has played for the Quebeck Remparts and the Val d'Or Foreurs of the OMJHL.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens will begin their preseason Monday night in front of fans in Quebec City but it looks like prized off-season acquisition Jonathan Drouin will be out of the lineup.

Head coach Claude Julien didn't put Drouin or fellow Quebec native Charles Hudon into the lineup at the Habs morning skate. There were six Quebecois on the ice Monday morning: Phillip Danault, Jeremy Gregoire, Daniel Audette, Antoine Waked, Eric Gelinas and Zach Fucale.

Julien will not address the media until the team arrives in Quebec City Monday afternoon.

Sunday, Drouin lined up at centre for the Canadiens' inter-squad game between Max Pacioretty and Ales Hemsky. The line did not generate any offence but got some quality scoring chances.

The Canadiens used the following lines Monday morning:

Galchenyuk - Danault - Gallagher

Byron - Mitchell - Shaw

De la Rose - McCarron - Gregoire

Froese - Audette - Waked

Morrow - Petry

Alzner - Juulsen

Gelinas - Lernout

Montoya

Fucale

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, Connor Brown, Zach Hyman and William Nylander will all suit up as the Leafs kick off the preseason. Those five and 19 others practised Monday morning at 10 a.m. and will be on the ice as the Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators Monday night.

Meanwhile, among those practising at 11 a.m. was Frederik Andersen, Mitch Marner, Patrick Marleau, Nazem Kadri, James van Riemsdyk and Nikita Zaitsev. They will not play against the Senators.

First group on the ice now for #Leafs. They will play in tonight's preseason opener in Ottawa. Second group just practicing. pic.twitter.com/tHkdkklrI8 — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 18, 2017

Kadri played alongside Marleau Monday morning and seemed happy to have him on his wing.

"He's a bit of a Swiss Army knife in terms of how he can play in every situation," Kadri said.

The lines for Monday's game will be:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Kapanen-Mueller-Soshnikov

Martin-Moore-Fehr

Leivo-Aaltonen-Leivo

Timashov-Lindberg

Reilly-Hainesy

Dermott-Liljegren

Rosen-Carrick

Paliotta-LoVerde

Sparks

McEilhinney

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Craig Anderson is expected to play the first half of the game against the Maple Leafs Monday night while Danny Taylor is slated to play the second half.

The Senators' had the following lines at practice on Monday:

Stone-Pageau-Ryan

Burrows-Suiter-Gagne

Perron-Sexton-Randall

Smith-White-Hoffman

Oduya-Ceci

Phaneuf-Chabot

Englund-Jaros

Lajoie-Batherson

Anderson

Taylor

Calgary Flames

Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said he plans to give his veterans four games during the preseason to get into game shape.

"Barring any sort of knick or anything like that, they'll all play four games. Home and away won't play into it. They'll play four games, some home and some road," he said.

The Flames will kick off their annual split-squad games against the Edmonton Oilers Monday night. One will be played at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, with the other going to Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Sticking around in Calgary will likely be:

Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland

Versteeg-Backlund-Frolik

Maniapane-Jankowski-Brouwer

Gazdic-Dube-Hathaway

Carroll

Giordano-Hamilton

Brodie-Hamonic

Valimaki-Kylingtom

Ollas Mattsson

Gillies

Smith

The lines that will head to Edmonton are:

Poirier-Bennett-Foo

Shinkaruk-Stajan-Lazar

Glass-F. Hamilton-Camarossa

Klimchuk-Hrivik-Pollock/Lomberg

Kulak-Stone

Bartkowski-Andersson

Wotherspoon-Healey

Robak

Lack

Rittich

Edmonton Oilers

Home fans will get to see Connor McDavid in action as they take on the Flames at home. The lines staying in Edmonton are as follows:

Maroon-McDavid-Strome

Laleggia-Nugent Hopkins-Puljujarvi

Pakarinen-Letestu-Kassian

Hamilton-Downing-Russell

Nurse-Gryba

Jones-Bear

Laggesson-Fayne

Talbot

Pasquale

First-rounder Kailer Yamamoto should see some time on the power play reports TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Looks like Yamamoto will get a look on top PP unit in Cgy with Draisaitl Lucic Caggiula and Klefbom — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 18, 2017

At the Scotiabank Saddledome will be:

Lucic-Draisaitl-Caggiula

Khaira-Kelly-Yamamoto

Callahan-Malone-Rattie

Polei/Christofer-Gambradella-Chase

Klefbom-Larsson

Auvitu-Simpson

Lowe-Paigin

Brossoit

Ellis

Buffalo Sabres

Goaltender Robin Lehner will start in net for the Sabres as they get their preseason underway Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 in Buffalo.

Last season, he had a 2.68 goals against average in 59 games for the Sabres.