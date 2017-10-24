Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Waivers

Goaltender Antti Niemi was the lone player claimed off waivers Tuesday, moving from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Florida Panthers.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Eric Fehr, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jordan Schroeder and Colin McDonald of the Philadelphia Flyers all cleared and will be assigned to their respective AHL teams.

The New York Rangers placed forward Adam Cracknell on waivers Tuesday. He has no points in five games this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers head coach Todd McLellan says forwards Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula are expected to play Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Both players have to get final clearance by doctors Tuesday afternoon before they are completely cleared to play. - TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli

Draisaitl hasn't played since October 9 after sustaining a concussion in a 5-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets.

Caggiula has been out since October 7 with an undisclosed injury.

Cam Talbot will get the start in goal against the Penguins. It will be his 93rd start in the last 103 Edmonton games including the playoffs.

Boston Bruins

Goaltender Tuukka Rask returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a concusion on a collision with a teammate in practice last week. Kevan Miller and Patrice Bergeron also took part in practice Tuesday, while centre David Krejci did not.

The Bruins next play Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

Washington Capitals

Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin is on the ice for practice Tuesday morning following an injury scare yesterday. The 32-year-old left practice on Monday limping and suffered a lower-body injury. He fell to the ice during a drill. - Tarik El-Bashir NBC

The Capitals placed winger Andre Burakovsky on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury. Burakovsky appeared to injure his left hand in Saturday's loss to the Florida Panthers and head coach Barry Trotz admitted Monday he expected the forward to miss time. The team recalled Chandler Stephenson from the AHL's Hershey Bears to take his place on the 23-man roster.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks will get some injury relief on Tuesday, with Ryan Getzlaf and Hampus Lindholm scheduled to suit up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Getzlaf has played in just two games this season, while Lindholm will make his debut after off-season shoulder surgery. Lindholm's return comes at a good time for the Ducks, who lost Cam Fowler to a knee injury over the weekend. The Ducks have one of the longer injury lists in the NHL right now and are already hurting pretty bad with Ryan Miller, Sami Vatanen, Fowler, Ryan Kesler and Patrick Eaves all sidelined. Josh Manson sat out practice Monday due to the flu but is expected to play. - Orange County Register.

Ottawa Senators

Mike Condon will make his second start of the season tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. Condon is 1-0 this season, turning aside 35 of 36 shots faced in his game.

Calgary Flames

Mike Smith will start against the Nashville Predators. Smith is 4-4 this season with a .927 save percentage and a 2.58 goals against average.

Florida Panthers

James Reimer will start against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Reimer is the team's starter with Roberto Luongo injured and owns a 2-2 record to start the season with a .915 save percentage.

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price will get the nod in goal for the Canadiens Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers. Price is 1-5-1 with a .881 save percentage and 3.95 goals against average this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers forward Jordan Weal was one of the last players off the ice on Tuesday.

Weal received clearance Monday to return after he upper-body injury but this might mean he won't play against the Anaheim Ducks. His status is unclear. -Sam Carchidi, Philadelphia Inquirer