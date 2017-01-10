Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs claimed goalie Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The 33-year-old has posted a 2-1-2 record with a 2.39 GAA and a 0.924 SV over just seven games with the Jackets this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Elias Lindholm was activated from the injured reserve on Tuesday. He's been out for the last five games with an upper-body injury. - Team Release

Columbus Blue Jackets

Sergei Bobrovsky is sick and won't be able to play Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Anton Forsberg, 24, will get the start between the pipes. Chip Alexander, Raleigh News & Observer

Detroit Red Wings

Veteran defenceman Niklas Kronwall is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury. "I don’t want to rule anything out. I also don’t want to say too much and get my hopes up. We’ll just take it day to day,” Kronwall told the Detroit Free Press regarding his possible return to the lineup this week. On a positive note for the Wings, both forward Justin Abdelkader and defenceman Mike Green will be back for Tuesday's clash against the Chicago Blackhawks. - Detroit Free Press

Montreal Canadiens

Injured Habs David Desharnais, Alex Galchenyuk, Brendan Gallagher, Andrei Markov and Andrew Shaw did not travel to Winnipeg with the team for their game against the Jets Wednesday night. The Canadiens also have a date with the Wild on Thursday, meaning those players are likely out for that one as well. - Team Tweet

Nashville Predators

James Neal will be sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks with an upper-body injury. This is the fourth game Neal will miss due to the injury. - The Nashville Tennessean

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Andy Greene placed on injured reserve with a left arm injury. - Andrew Gross, The Record