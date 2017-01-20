1h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs D Rielly has ankle injury
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Morgan Rielly is dealing with a right ankle injury, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
Rielly missed Thursday night's loss to the New York Rangers with what is officially labelled a "lower-body injury."
The 22-year-old is considered day-to-day.
Dallas Stars
Defenceman Johnny Oduya is expected to miss two-to-four weeks with an ankle injury. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Edmonton Oilers
Forward Jujhar Khaira sustained a wrist injury in Wednesday's win over the Florida Panthers. The team has recalled Anton Lander for depth. - Edmonton Sun.
Detroit Red Wings
Defenceman Niklas Kronwall could return to the lineup tonight against the Buffalo Sabres, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Kronwall has been out since Jan. 4 with a groin injury.
Darren Helm's status against the Sabres will be determined later on Friday. Helm has been out since Nov. 15 with a dislocated shoulder.
New Jersey Devils
Cory Schneider missed practice Friday morning due to illness.
Buffalo Sabres
Tyler Ennis will return to the lineup tonight against the Red Wings.
Anders Nilsson will start in net. - Team Twitter.