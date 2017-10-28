What will players take away from Babcock cutting practice short?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

The Maple Leafs have loaned forward Eric Fehr to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League and recalled forward Kasperi Kapanen.

The @MapleLeafs have loaned forward Eric Fehr to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). Forward Kasperi Kapanen has been recalled from the Marlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 28, 2017

Matt Martin and James van Riemsdyk will both be out of the lineup with injuries for the Leafs when they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

JvR and Martin out tonight, per Babcock



Leivo, Kapanen getting a chance — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 28, 2017

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Senators have assigned Colin White to Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

The #Sens have also assigned Colin White to Belleville (AHL). / Les #Sens ont cédé Colin White à Belleville (LAH) @BellevilleSens. — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 28, 2017

BOSTON BRUINS

Goaltender Tuukka Rask will return tonight for the Bruins against Los Angeles Kings.

Bruce Cassidy says there won't be any changes to the lineup tonight, other than Tuukka Rask returning between the pipes. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2017

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Nolan Patrick will miss Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs according to general manager Ron Hextall