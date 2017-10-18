Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Curtis McElhinney will get the start in net for the Maple Leafs as they host the Detroit Red Wings, head coach Mike Babcock said. It will be his season debut.

Andreas Borgman and Eric Fehr will also see ice time Wednesday. Babcock said he would like to see someone step up and grab hold of the final few spots being rotated over the course of the season thus far.

Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask had to be helped off the ice Wednesday morning after a collision with Anders Bjork in front of the net, the team announced. He did not return to practice after leaving.

Rask has struggled this season, posting a GAA of 3.30 with a save percentage of .882 in four games.

Minnesota Wild

Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau is worried about forward Zach Parise after he suffered a setback Monday in practice for an undisclosed injury.

“It worries me that something can happen to him,” Boudreau told the Pioneer Press. “I mean, that’s why we set up Monday the way we did. It was for battle drills to see how he did. I guess before we got there, something tweaked.”

While he has not been ruled out for Friday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, things aren't looking good for Parise to make his season debut.

St. Louis Blues

Alex Steen has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. To make room for Steen, the club has placed centre Wade Megan on waivers.

Steen has participated in practice the last two days as he works his way back from a broken hand.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks will start goaltender Corey Crawford in net Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues. Backup Anton Forsberg will likely get the call on Thursday, head coach Joel Quenneville told the Chicago Tribune.

Washington Capitals

Capitals head coach Barry Trotz told the Washington Post that centre Tyler Graovac may miss some time with an upper body injury he sustained Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In three games so far this season, he does not have a point.

Philadelphia Flyers

Right winger Wayne Simmonds suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers. General manager Ron Hextall said Simmonds exited for precautionary reasons and the team will know more Wednesday or Thursday.