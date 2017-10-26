If JVR can't play Thursday, Marner likely candidate to get bumped up lineup

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward James van Riemsdyk skated with the Maple Leafs this morning at the Air Canada Centre and head coach Mike Babcock said the team is planning to have him in the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Babcock said van Riemsdyk's status for the game will be determined in warmups, but Josh Leivo will be ready to play in case van Riemsdyk cannot.

van Riemsdyk skated on his usual line with Tyler Bozak and Connor Brown. Mitch Marner was back on the fourth line with Dominic Fehr and Matt Martin, while Eric Fehr and Josh Leivo skated as extras. The winger also took to the ice on his own ahead of the team's skate after missing Wednesday's practice.

JvR out early ... ahead of Leafs morning skate



Missed yesterday's practice with lower-body injury pic.twitter.com/BAHdtvpDXX — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 26, 2017

Lines at Thursday's skate:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Moore-Marner

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Polak

Boston Bruins

Goaltender Tuukka Rask has been cleared to play after sustaining a concussion last week, but will only serve as a backup against the San Jose Sharks.

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Corey Schneider took part in practice with the team on Thursday. He is eligible to be activated off of injured reserve in time for Friday's game against the Ottawa Senators.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled defenceman Frank Corrado from the AHL on Thursday and placed concussed defenceman Justin Schultz on injured reserve. Schultz was injured in the first period of the team's 2-1 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are dealing with a flu bug in their locker room and will be without top-line centre Kyle Turris because of it on Thursday night. The team recalled forwards Filip Chlapik and Jack Rodewald on Wednesday from the AHL to help provide depth.

Forward Zack Smith will not play tonight against the Phildalelphia Flyers, but the team is hopeful he will play on Friday night.

Craig Anderson will get the nod in net against the Flyers, making his eighth start season.

New York Rangers

Ondrej Pavelec will make his second start of the season against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Pavelec stopped 16 of 19 shots faced in his first start of the season - a loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 14.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck returns to the crease against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hellebuyck is 4-0 as the team's starter this season and owns a .928 save percentage and a 2.32 goals against average.