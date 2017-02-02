Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Morgan Rielly says he's a gametime decision against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, according to a report from Lou Korac of NHL.com

#leafs D Morgan Rielly says he's a gametime decision. Said he felt good today but not 100 percent yet; going in right direction. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) February 2, 2017

Rielly has missed the last six games with an ankle injury suffered against the Buffalo Sabres in mid-January.

--

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Max Domi, who's been out since Dec. 8 with a hand injury, will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. - Craig Morgan, AZSports

Max Domi will be a game-time decision. He is skating today. Will be evaluated after the skate. — Craig Morgan (@craigsmorgan) February 2, 2017

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Mathieu Perreault has been activated on injured reserve will return tonight against the Dallas Stars. He sustained a broken finger on a slash from Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry.

Jets' Projected Lines vs. Stars - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Copp-Scheifele-Wheeler

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Perreault-Petan-Thorburn

Defence

Morrissey-Byfuglien

Enstrom-Trouba

Stuart-Postma

Goalies

Pavelec

Hellebuyck

Stars projected lines vs. Jets

Forwards

Benn-Eakin-Eaves

Roussel-Spezza-Seguin

Shore-Faksa-Sharp

Korpikoski-Cracknell-Ritchie

Defence

Lindell-Klingberg

Hamhuis-Johns

Nemeth-Benn

Goalies

Lehtonen

Niemi

--

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to be a healthy scratch against the Montreal Canadiens tonight, according to the Courier-Post.

The 23-year-old has been a healthy scratch twice already this season, including last Saturday.

Gostisbehere has scored three goals and added 17 assists in 48 games this season, but is minus-19.

--

Pittsburgh Penguins

Star forward Evgeni Malkin (knee) skated Wednesday with the team's skills coach and is expected to do so again Thursday. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes that means Malkin will both of the team's back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday night since he is not yet practicing with the team. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Penguins lost forward Connor Sheary for four-to-six weeks on Wednesday.

The team debuted their Stadium Series jersey on Thursday.

Stadium Series ready.



The Penguins unveil their full uniform for the upcoming outdoor game: https://t.co/jXQGStW9D8 pic.twitter.com/4yDr45qanK — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 2, 2017

--

Boston Bruins

Goaltender Tukka Rask is believed to have a suffered a groin injury in Wednesday night's loss.

--

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Jeff Petry will return to the lineup on Thursday night after missing the team's last game with the flu.

Alex Galchenyuk will also return from his knee injury.

Carey Price starts in net. - Montreal Gazette.

--

Colorado Avalanche

Defenceman Mark Barberio was claimed off waivers. Barberio has four assists over 26 games this season with the Canadiens. In other Avs news, the team placed 25-year-old defenceman Eric Gelinas on waivers.

--

Buffalo Sabres

Robin Lehner starts against the New York Rangers.

Sabres placed forward Cal O'Reilly on waivers. The 30-year-old has one assist over 11 games this season in Buffalo. - Pierre LeBrun, TSN

Cal O'Reilly (Buffalo) among those put on waivers today. Hearing that Sabres are on the lookout around the league for a 4th-line center — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 2, 2017

--

Detroit Red Wings

It appears injured forward Brandan Smith (knee) will play against the Nashville Predators on Saturday while Steve Ott (shoulder) is also getting closer. - Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press

Hearing Brendan Smith (knee) likely to play for Red Wings Saturday at Nashville. Steve Ott (shoulder) also close. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) February 2, 2017

--

Vancouver Canucks

Ryan Miller starts in net against the Sharks.

Miller starts vs. Sharks, says coach Desjardins. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 2, 2017

Canucks' Projected Lines vs. Sharks

Forwards

Daniel-Henrik-Eriksson

Baertschi-Horvat-Burrows

Granlund-Sutter-Megna

Gaunce-Chaput-Skille

Defence

Edler-Stecher

Sbisa-Tanev

Tryamkin-Larsen

--

New York Islanders

Travis Hamonic (knee) was the lone player to miss practice on Thursday.

All #Isles roster players except Hamonic (knee) on ice for practice today. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) February 2, 2017

--

Washington Capitals

Veteran forward Justin Williams was unable to play Wednesday against the Boston Bruins due to a lower-body. The Caps are calling the injury "day-to-day and head coach Barry Trotz expects Williams to play Saturday against the Habs. Tarik El-Bashir, CSN Mid-Atlantic

Game Notes

Canadiens (67P) at Flyers (56P) - 7PM

MTL is 2-0-0 vs PHI this season, both wins at home. PHI was 2-0-0 at home vs MTL last season

PHI (25-20-6):

3-1-0 past 4GP at home, 11GF, 2/13 on PP

Voracek (1G, 3A) last 4GP

MTL (30-14-7):

3-1-1 past 5GP, 10GA, 14/17 on PK

Pacioretty (4G, 1A) last 5GP

Rangers (63P) at Sabres (49P) - 730PM

BUF is 2-0-0 vs NYR this season. 1-0-0 at home

BUF (20-20-9):

lost 2 straight, 9GA, 5/6 on PK

Eichel (0P) last 2GP, 12 shots

NYR (31-18-1):

lost 2 straight, 8GA, 2/3 on PK

Lundqvist last 9GP, 4-5-0, 3.77GAA, .879sv%

Senators (58P) at Lightning (50P) - 730PM

TB is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season, winning at home. TB has won 2 straight vs OTT, both at home, both 4-1

TB (22-23-6):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 4GF, 1/8 on PP

Kucherov (2G) last 4GP

OTT (26-16-6):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 9GA, 5/5 on PK

Karlsson (1G, 8A) last 9GP

Oilers (64P) at Predators (56P) - 8PM

NSH is 1-0-0 vs EDM this season, SOW in EDM. NSH has won 7 straight vs EDM

NSH (24-18-8):

1-1-1 past 3GP, 12GA, 6/7 on PK

Johansen (0P) last 2GP

EDM (28-16-8):

won 3 straight on road, outscoring opponent 15-4, 8/9 on PK

McDavid (3G, 6A) last 7GP

Jets (52P) at Stars (52P) - 830PM

WPG is 2-1-0 vs DAL this season, 0-1-0 in DAL

DAL (21-20-10):

won 2 straight, 10GF, 2/6 on PP

Seguin (2G, 3A) 4 game PT streak

WPG (24-25-4):

won 2 straight, both on road, both 5-3, 2/6 on PP

Scheifele (2G, 3A) last 2GP

Maple Leafs (55P) at Blues (53P) - 9PM

TOR was 2-0-0 vs STL last season, both 4-1.

STL (24-21-5):

lost 2 straight, 10GA, 1/3 on PK

Tarasenko (2G, 1A) last 2GP

TOR (23-16-9):

lost 2 straight, both on the road, 4GF, 1/5 on PP

Marner (2G, 2A) last 4GP

Blackhawks (65P) at Coyotes (38P) - 9PM

CHI is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, shutout win at home. CHI has won 5 straight vs ARZ

ARZ (16-27-6):

3-1-0 on homestand, 8GA, 8/10 on PK

Vrbata (1G, 4A) last 4GP

CHI (30-17-5):

lost 3 straight, 6GF, 1/11 on PP

Kane (1G, 1A) last 6GP

Sharks (66P) at Canucks (52P) - 10PM

SJ was 3-2-0 vs VAN last season, 3-0-0 in VAN. SJ has won 8 straight in VAN

VAN (23-21-6):

7-0-1 past 8GP at home, 10GA, 4/24 on PP

Horvat (1G, 1A) past 3GP

SJ (32-17-2):

won 3 straight on the road, 12GF, 2/10 on PP

Burns (2G, 4A) last 4GP