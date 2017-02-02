9h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Rielly a game-time decision
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Morgan Rielly says he's a gametime decision against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, according to a report from Lou Korac of NHL.com
Rielly has missed the last six games with an ankle injury suffered against the Buffalo Sabres in mid-January.
--
Arizona Coyotes
Forward Max Domi, who's been out since Dec. 8 with a hand injury, will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. - Craig Morgan, AZSports
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Mathieu Perreault has been activated on injured reserve will return tonight against the Dallas Stars. He sustained a broken finger on a slash from Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry.
Jets' Projected Lines vs. Stars - Brian Munz, TSN
Forwards
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Copp-Scheifele-Wheeler
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Perreault-Petan-Thorburn
Defence
Morrissey-Byfuglien
Enstrom-Trouba
Stuart-Postma
Goalies
Pavelec
Hellebuyck
Stars projected lines vs. Jets
Forwards
Benn-Eakin-Eaves
Roussel-Spezza-Seguin
Shore-Faksa-Sharp
Korpikoski-Cracknell-Ritchie
Defence
Lindell-Klingberg
Hamhuis-Johns
Nemeth-Benn
Goalies
Lehtonen
Niemi
--
Philadelphia Flyers
Defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to be a healthy scratch against the Montreal Canadiens tonight, according to the Courier-Post.
The 23-year-old has been a healthy scratch twice already this season, including last Saturday.
Gostisbehere has scored three goals and added 17 assists in 48 games this season, but is minus-19.
--
Pittsburgh Penguins
Star forward Evgeni Malkin (knee) skated Wednesday with the team's skills coach and is expected to do so again Thursday. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes that means Malkin will both of the team's back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday night since he is not yet practicing with the team. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The Penguins lost forward Connor Sheary for four-to-six weeks on Wednesday.
The team debuted their Stadium Series jersey on Thursday.
--
Boston Bruins
Goaltender Tukka Rask is believed to have a suffered a groin injury in Wednesday night's loss.
--
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Jeff Petry will return to the lineup on Thursday night after missing the team's last game with the flu.
Alex Galchenyuk will also return from his knee injury.
Carey Price starts in net. - Montreal Gazette.
--
Colorado Avalanche
Defenceman Mark Barberio was claimed off waivers. Barberio has four assists over 26 games this season with the Canadiens. In other Avs news, the team placed 25-year-old defenceman Eric Gelinas on waivers.
--
Buffalo Sabres
Robin Lehner starts against the New York Rangers.
Sabres placed forward Cal O'Reilly on waivers. The 30-year-old has one assist over 11 games this season in Buffalo. - Pierre LeBrun, TSN
--
Detroit Red Wings
It appears injured forward Brandan Smith (knee) will play against the Nashville Predators on Saturday while Steve Ott (shoulder) is also getting closer. - Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
--
Vancouver Canucks
Ryan Miller starts in net against the Sharks.
Canucks' Projected Lines vs. Sharks
Forwards
Daniel-Henrik-Eriksson
Baertschi-Horvat-Burrows
Granlund-Sutter-Megna
Gaunce-Chaput-Skille
Defence
Edler-Stecher
Sbisa-Tanev
Tryamkin-Larsen
--
New York Islanders
Travis Hamonic (knee) was the lone player to miss practice on Thursday.
--
Washington Capitals
Veteran forward Justin Williams was unable to play Wednesday against the Boston Bruins due to a lower-body. The Caps are calling the injury "day-to-day and head coach Barry Trotz expects Williams to play Saturday against the Habs. Tarik El-Bashir, CSN Mid-Atlantic
Game Notes
Canadiens (67P) at Flyers (56P) - 7PM
MTL is 2-0-0 vs PHI this season, both wins at home. PHI was 2-0-0 at home vs MTL last season
PHI (25-20-6):
3-1-0 past 4GP at home, 11GF, 2/13 on PP
Voracek (1G, 3A) last 4GP
MTL (30-14-7):
3-1-1 past 5GP, 10GA, 14/17 on PK
Pacioretty (4G, 1A) last 5GP
Rangers (63P) at Sabres (49P) - 730PM
BUF is 2-0-0 vs NYR this season. 1-0-0 at home
BUF (20-20-9):
lost 2 straight, 9GA, 5/6 on PK
Eichel (0P) last 2GP, 12 shots
NYR (31-18-1):
lost 2 straight, 8GA, 2/3 on PK
Lundqvist last 9GP, 4-5-0, 3.77GAA, .879sv%
Senators (58P) at Lightning (50P) - 730PM
TB is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season, winning at home. TB has won 2 straight vs OTT, both at home, both 4-1
TB (22-23-6):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 4GF, 1/8 on PP
Kucherov (2G) last 4GP
OTT (26-16-6):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 9GA, 5/5 on PK
Karlsson (1G, 8A) last 9GP
Oilers (64P) at Predators (56P) - 8PM
NSH is 1-0-0 vs EDM this season, SOW in EDM. NSH has won 7 straight vs EDM
NSH (24-18-8):
1-1-1 past 3GP, 12GA, 6/7 on PK
Johansen (0P) last 2GP
EDM (28-16-8):
won 3 straight on road, outscoring opponent 15-4, 8/9 on PK
McDavid (3G, 6A) last 7GP
Jets (52P) at Stars (52P) - 830PM
WPG is 2-1-0 vs DAL this season, 0-1-0 in DAL
DAL (21-20-10):
won 2 straight, 10GF, 2/6 on PP
Seguin (2G, 3A) 4 game PT streak
WPG (24-25-4):
won 2 straight, both on road, both 5-3, 2/6 on PP
Scheifele (2G, 3A) last 2GP
Maple Leafs (55P) at Blues (53P) - 9PM
TOR was 2-0-0 vs STL last season, both 4-1.
STL (24-21-5):
lost 2 straight, 10GA, 1/3 on PK
Tarasenko (2G, 1A) last 2GP
TOR (23-16-9):
lost 2 straight, both on the road, 4GF, 1/5 on PP
Marner (2G, 2A) last 4GP
Blackhawks (65P) at Coyotes (38P) - 9PM
CHI is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, shutout win at home. CHI has won 5 straight vs ARZ
ARZ (16-27-6):
3-1-0 on homestand, 8GA, 8/10 on PK
Vrbata (1G, 4A) last 4GP
CHI (30-17-5):
lost 3 straight, 6GF, 1/11 on PP
Kane (1G, 1A) last 6GP
Sharks (66P) at Canucks (52P) - 10PM
SJ was 3-2-0 vs VAN last season, 3-0-0 in VAN. SJ has won 8 straight in VAN
VAN (23-21-6):
7-0-1 past 8GP at home, 10GA, 4/24 on PP
Horvat (1G, 1A) past 3GP
SJ (32-17-2):
won 3 straight on the road, 12GF, 2/10 on PP
Burns (2G, 4A) last 4GP