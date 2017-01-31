4h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Rielly not ready to return
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Morgan Rielly is not ready to return to game action. The defenceman skated with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, but will not play against the Dallas Stars, according to head coach Mike Babcock. Rielly has been sidelined since Jan. 18 after suffering an ankle injury against the Buffalo Sabres. The Leafs are 2-2-1 since losing Rielly. Rielly, 22, has one goal and 16 assists over 42 games this season with the Leafs, his fourth with the team. - Mark Masters, TSN
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs are getting some help up front and on the blueline for Tuesday's clash against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre. Both defenceman Andrei Markov (groin) and David Desharnais (foot) will return to the ice tonight after being out since Dec. 17 and Dec. 6 respectively. Jeff Petry missed practice due to an illness and is a game-time decision while Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will not return tonight, but could be back Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to head coach Michel Therrien. - John Lu, TSN
Projected lineup (if Petry doesn't play):
Forwards
Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron
Andrighetto - Desharnais - Shaw
Carr - Mitchell - Flynn
Defence
Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Pateryn
Markov - Nesterov
Goalies
Price starting
Montoya
Scratches: Barberio, De la Rose
Edmonton Oilers
Defenceman Darnell Nurse skated by himself prior to the team's practice on Monday but is still only halfway into his 12-week timetable. Nurse underwent surgery to repair bone and ligament damage in his ankle in December and won't dress until at least March. - Edmonton Sun.
Ottawa Senators
Goalie Mike Condon will get the start for the Sens against the Florida Panthers Tuesday night. - TSN 1200
Winnipeg Jets
Projected Lines for Tuesday's Game
Jets Forwards
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Copp-Scheifele-Wheeler
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Tanev-Petan-Thorburn
Defence
Morrissey-Byfuglien
Enstrom-Trouba
Stuart-Postma
Goalies
Pavelec
Hellebuyck
Blues Forwards
Steen-Statsny-Perron
Schwartz-Lehtera-Tarasenko
Fabbri-Berglund-Reaves
Upshall-Barbashev-Yakupov
Defence
Bouwmeester-Pietrangelo
Parayko-Shattenkirk
Edmundson-Gunnarsson
Goalies
Allen
Hutton
Florida Panthers
James Reimer was expected to get the start between the pipes Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators, but is now unavailable as his wife is having their first baby. Roberto Luongo will now start. - Brent Wallace, TSN
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman Kris Letang will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators. Letang has been sidelined since Jan. 14 with a knee injury. - Team Tweet
Carolina Hurricanes
Cam Ward will start against the Phildelphia Flyers.
Goalie Eddie Lack has returned to the team from his AHL conditioning stint after a concussion and head coach Bill Peters said he will get a start in the near future. - Raleigh News and Observer.
Chicago Blackhawks
Veteran defenceman Michal Rozsival will likely miss the next three weeks with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Joel Quenneville. The 38-year-old was injured when he blocked a shot in practice last week. Rozsival has one assist in 14 games with the 'Hawks this season, his fifth year with the club. - Chicago Tribune
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Dylan Larkin is expected to return to action Tuesday after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury. “I feel good. Took a few days to get away and obviously, with missing the last two games, I feel ready to play tomorrow," Larkin told the Detroit Free Press on Monday. "Cleared this morning. Just a matter of getting back into the lineup and playing.” Larkin, 20, has 12 goals and six assists over 47 games with the Wings this season, his second with the club. - Detroit Free Press
In other news, goalie Jimmy Howard, who's missed the last 15 games with a knee injury, participated at Wings' practice Monday and is slated to play with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins in the near future. Defenceman Brendan Smith, who is also out with a knee injury, skated on Monday too. - Detroit Free Press
Nashville Predators
Defenceman Roman Josi, who's missed the last seven due to an upper-body injury, will likely miss Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Adam Vingan, Tennessean
Anaheim Ducks
Forward Nate Thompson has returned to the Ducks following a three-game conditioning stint in the AHL. Thompson has yet to play for the Ducks this season due to an Achilles injury.
Winger Jakob Silfverberg believes he is ready to return from a concussion and could dress for the team on Tuesday against the Avalanche. Silfverberg owns 13 goals and 29 points this season. - Orange County Register.
Philadelphia Flyers
Michael Del Zotto skated with the team in practice Monday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Jan. 21. He could return to the lineup Tuesday night. - CSN Philadelphia.
New York Islanders
Both Thomas Hickey and Cal Clutterbuck have been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes with lower-body injuries. - Newsday.
Arizona Coyotes
Mike Smith will start in net against the LA Kings Tuesday night.