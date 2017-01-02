6h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs send Corrado to Marlies
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
--
Toronto Maple Leafs
The team has loaned forward Byron Froese to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. Defenceman Frank Corrado has also been sent to the Marlies on a conditioning loan.
--
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs will be without a quintet of injured players for their trip to Nashville: Andrew Shaw, Alex Galchenyuk, Andrei Markov, Greg Pateryn and David Desharnais have not made the trip.
Carey Price will get the start.
--
Vancouver Canucks
Alexandre Burrows (eye) is unavailable for Monday night's game with the Colorado Avalanche.
--
New Jersey Devils
Taylor Hall (lower-body injury) is set to return after a two-game absence when the Devils host the Boston Bruins on Monday night.
The Devils have also claimed Reid Boucher off waivers from the Nashville Predators. The Devils lost Boucher to a Predators waiver claim earlier this season.
UPDATE: Yohann Auvitu has been sent to Albany of the AHL as the corresponding move to the claim of Boucher.
--
Buffalo Sabres
Johan Larsson is expected to return to Buffalo on Monday after spending the weekend in a Boston-area hospital. The 24-year-old centre dislocated his elbow and wrist in Saturday night's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.
UPDATE: Larsson has undergone surgery.
Defenceman Josh Gorges was also injured on Saturday and missed Sunday's practice. Robin Lehner also sat out for what coach Dan Bylsma called a maintenance day. Both returned on Monday.
Tyler Ennis returned to practice, but left prior to contact drills. He's still expected to miss up to two more weeks after undergoing sports hernia surgery. - The Buffalo News
Dmitry Kulikov will not join the team's road trip, but will meet with doctors in Buffalo.
--
Colorado Avalanche
Goaltender Semyon Varlamov will not travel with the team on its two-game road trip. The 28-year-old goaltender skated on his own on Sunday, rehabbing from a groin injury.
Defenceman Francois Beauchemin missed Sunday's practice with an illness. - Denver Post
--
Carolina Hurricanes
Eddie Lack (illness) and Elias Lindholm (UBI) did not participate in Monday's practice.
--
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brian Boyle (lower-body injury) is doubtful for Tuesday night's game with the Winnipeg Jets, according to coach Jon Cooper. Ryan Callahan could return.
--
San Jose Sharks
The team has placed defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic on injured reserve, ruling him out for the next two games.
--
Dallas Stars
Jamie Benn is day-to-day after picking up a foot injury on Saturday.