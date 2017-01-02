Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

--

Toronto Maple Leafs

The team has loaned forward Byron Froese to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. Defenceman Frank Corrado has also been sent to the Marlies on a conditioning loan.

--

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs will be without a quintet of injured players for their trip to Nashville: Andrew Shaw, Alex Galchenyuk, Andrei Markov, Greg Pateryn and David Desharnais have not made the trip.

All five injured #Habs players - Galchenyuk, Desharnais, Shaw, Markov, and Pateryn - will not travel to Nashville. #TSN690 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 2, 2017

Carey Price will get the start.

Michel Therrien confirms that Carey Price will get the start in goal tomorrow in Nashville. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 2, 2017

--

Vancouver Canucks

Alexandre Burrows (eye) is unavailable for Monday night's game with the Colorado Avalanche.

Burrows has a scratch in his eye and will miss tonight's game. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2017

--

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall (lower-body injury) is set to return after a two-game absence when the Devils host the Boston Bruins on Monday night.

The Devils have also claimed Reid Boucher off waivers from the Nashville Predators. The Devils lost Boucher to a Predators waiver claim earlier this season.

Hynes says Taylor Hall in, Josefson (ill) out, Zajac (ill) a game-time decision. Schneider in net. On D Santini in, Auvitu a healthy scratch — Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) January 2, 2017

UPDATE: Yohann Auvitu has been sent to Albany of the AHL as the corresponding move to the claim of Boucher.

New Jersey has claimed F Reid Boucher off waivers from Nashville.

In addition, the club has assigned D Yohann Auvitu to Albany (AHL). — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 2, 2017

--

Buffalo Sabres

Johan Larsson is expected to return to Buffalo on Monday after spending the weekend in a Boston-area hospital. The 24-year-old centre dislocated his elbow and wrist in Saturday night's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

UPDATE: Larsson has undergone surgery.

Update on Larsson: Wrist & elbow injury; he had surgery and is out indefinitely, per Coach Bylsma. pic.twitter.com/s1m5DFvHgV — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 2, 2017

Defenceman Josh Gorges was also injured on Saturday and missed Sunday's practice. Robin Lehner also sat out for what coach Dan Bylsma called a maintenance day. Both returned on Monday.

Tyler Ennis returned to practice, but left prior to contact drills. He's still expected to miss up to two more weeks after undergoing sports hernia surgery. - The Buffalo News

Dmitry Kulikov will not join the team's road trip, but will meet with doctors in Buffalo.

Dmitry Kulikov will not go on the Sabres' road trip. Defenseman is seeing a doctor today, Dan Bylsma says. — John Vogl (@BuffNewsVogl) January 2, 2017

--

Colorado Avalanche

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov will not travel with the team on its two-game road trip. The 28-year-old goaltender skated on his own on Sunday, rehabbing from a groin injury.

Defenceman Francois Beauchemin missed Sunday's practice with an illness. - Denver Post

--

Carolina Hurricanes

Eddie Lack (illness) and Elias Lindholm (UBI) did not participate in Monday's practice.

--

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brian Boyle (lower-body injury) is doubtful for Tuesday night's game with the Winnipeg Jets, according to coach Jon Cooper. Ryan Callahan could return.

#tblightning Cooper says Boyle doubtful for tomorrow. "Good chance" Erne makes debut vs Jets. — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) January 2, 2017

--

San Jose Sharks

The team has placed defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic on injured reserve, ruling him out for the next two games.

--

Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn is day-to-day after picking up a foot injury on Saturday.