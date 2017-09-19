Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was slated to be in the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice group today, but didn't participate. Instead Sam Jardine, who was cut on Sunday was skating instead.

Nikita Zaitsev was slated to be in #Leafs practice group today but he is not. Sam Jardine, who was cut on Sunday, is skating instead. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 19, 2017

Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Johnsson-Smith-Grundstrom

Rychel-Greening-T.Moore

Defencemen

Gardiner-Borgman

Nielsen-Polak

Marincin-LoVerde

Valiev-Holl

Powerplay

Gardiner

Bozak-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk

Borgman

Marleau-T.Moore-Grundstrom

Rychel

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announced the signing of forward Parker Kelly to a three-year entry-level contract. Kelly was invited to the Senators annual development camp this summer before agreeing to an amateur tryout to attend both the rookie camp and the team’s main training camp. The 18-year-old went undrafted, but set career highs in goals (21), assists (22) and points (43) in 72 games with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders.

Projected Lineup vs. Maple Leafs on TSN4 (Leafs Region) and TSN5 (Senators Region) at 7:30pm ET - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forwards

McCormick - Thompson - Pyatt

Vandevelde - Brown - DiDomenico

Batherson - Reinhart - Kelly

Formenton - Chlapik - Blunden

According to the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, Mike Condon and Andrew Hammond will split time in net tonight against the Maple Leafs, but Condon has been named the starter by head coach Guy Boucher.