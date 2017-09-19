1h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Zaitsev misses practice
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was slated to be in the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice group today, but didn't participate. Instead Sam Jardine, who was cut on Sunday was skating instead.
Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN
Forwards
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner
Johnsson-Smith-Grundstrom
Rychel-Greening-T.Moore
Defencemen
Gardiner-Borgman
Nielsen-Polak
Marincin-LoVerde
Valiev-Holl
Powerplay
Gardiner
Bozak-Kadri-Marner
van Riemsdyk
Borgman
Marleau-T.Moore-Grundstrom
Rychel
Ottawa Senators
The Senators announced the signing of forward Parker Kelly to a three-year entry-level contract. Kelly was invited to the Senators annual development camp this summer before agreeing to an amateur tryout to attend both the rookie camp and the team’s main training camp. The 18-year-old went undrafted, but set career highs in goals (21), assists (22) and points (43) in 72 games with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders.
Projected Lineup vs. Maple Leafs on TSN4 (Leafs Region) and TSN5 (Senators Region) at 7:30pm ET - Brent Wallace, TSN
Forwards
McCormick - Thompson - Pyatt
Vandevelde - Brown - DiDomenico
Batherson - Reinhart - Kelly
Formenton - Chlapik - Blunden
According to the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, Mike Condon and Andrew Hammond will split time in net tonight against the Maple Leafs, but Condon has been named the starter by head coach Guy Boucher.