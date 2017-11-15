Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Bobby Ryan and Matt Duchene skated together during Wednesday's morning skate. Ryan has missed the last eight games with a broken finger.

He looked comfortable handling and shooting the puck according to TSN's Ian Mendes. There should be an update regarding Ryan's status for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins shortly.

Here are the lines according to TSN's Brent Wallace:

Hoffman-Brassard-Stone

Dzingel-Duchene-Ryan

Pyatt-Pageau-Didomenico

Burrows-Thompson-Wideman

Montreal Canadiens

Charlie Lindgren will start between the pipes against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, the team announced.

In five games so far this season, he has a GAA of 1.93 to go along with a .957 save percentage.

Habs forwards Torrey Mitchell (flu) and Max Pacioretty (therapy day) did not practice on Wednesday. Head coach Claude Julien said that there is a strong chance a forward gets called up because of Mitchell's illness.

Goalie Antti Niemi, who was picked up off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, participated in practice for the first time as a member of the Canadiens. - John Lu, TSN

Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Byron / Froese

de la Rose - Danault - Shaw

Benn - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Mete - Morrow / Davidson

Lindgren

Niemi

Toronto Maple Leafs

Wednesday's practice lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Leivo-Soshnikov

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Polak

Anaheim Ducks

Goaltender Ryan Miller (lower body) is a couple days away from joining the Ducks for a regular practice head coach Randy Carlyle said.

“I would say he’s a couple days away from joining us for a regular practice,” Carlyle told the Orange County Register of Miller. “It’s just always these nagging injuries. We just have enough of them.”

In four games so far this season, Miller has a GAA of 1.88 and a save percentage of .943.

Boston Bruins

Centre David Krejci (back) will be a game-time decision Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks according to Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe.

Krejci made it through an entire on-ice session Tuesday. In six games so far this season, he has one goal and five assists.

Detroit Red Wings

Left winger Darren Helm will not play Wednesday according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Helm suffered an undisclosed injury Saturday and while the Detroit Free Press initially reported he was probable to play Wednesday against the Calgary Flames, he will miss his first game of the season.

Los Angeles Kings

Injured Kings forward Marian Gaborik is within a couple of weeks of returning from a knee injury, general manager Rob Blake told the Los Angeles Times. If he continues to progress, he may be back on the ice by early December.

Gaborik participated in practice Sunday for the first time in about six weeks. He has not played yet this season.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have recalled forward Vladislav Kamenev, who is expected to join the team on Wednesday. The 21-year-old was acquired in the three-team deal that saw Matt Duchene land in Ottawa and Kyle Turris arrive in Nashville.

New Jersey Devils

Winger Marcus Johansson (concussion) has started to skate on his own according to Andrew Gross of NorthJersey.com.

Johansson last played on Nov. 1 against the Vancouver Canucks when he got tangled up battling for the puck behind the net and slammed his head into the boards.

In 10 games so far this season, the 27-year-old has three goals and two assists.

TSN Game Notes

Flames (20P) at Red Wings (18P) - 730PM

CGY is 1-0-0 vs DET this season, winning at home. CGY has won 3 straight vs DET

DET (8-8-2):

1-2-2 last 5GP at home, 12GF, 1/13 on PP

Mantha (4G, 4A) last 7GP

CGY (10-7-0):

won 2 straight, 13GF, both at home, 1/5 on PP

Gaudreau (5G, 7A) 7 game PT streak

Rangers (20P) at Blackhawks (18P) - 8PM

CHI was 1-0-1 vs NYR last season, 1GA in each game.NYR have won 4 straight in CHI, 2 shutouts

CHI (8-8-2):

1-3-0 past 4GP, 15GA, 9/11 on PK

Kane (1G, 2A) last 2GP

NYR (9-7-2):

won 6 straight, 26GF, 8/19 on PP

Nash (5G, 3A) last 7GP

Bruins (16P) at Ducks (17P) - 10PM

ANA was 2-0-0 vs BOS last season. 9GF. ANA has won 7 straight vs BOS

ANA (7-7-3):

1-3-2 last 6GP, 13GF, 4/21 on PP

Rakell (1G, 6A) last 5GP

BOS (6-6-4):

0-2-1 last 3GP, 5GF, 1/12 on PP

Pastrnak (4G, 2A) last 5GP