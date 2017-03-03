2h ago
Ice Chips: Luongo out at least a week
TSN.ca Staff
Florida Panthers
Panthers head coach Tom Rowe said after the team's shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday that goalie Roberto Luongo, who left the game after the first period, is out at least a week with what is believed to be an aggravation of a previous hip injury. Reto Berra will be recalled from the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds to back up James Reimer in Luongo's absence. - George Richards, Miami Herald
Carolina Hurricanes
Jeff Skinner will likely make his return to the lineup for the Hurricanes Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Skinner is battling a stiff neck.
Dallas Stars