Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Panthers head coach Tom Rowe said after the team's shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday that goalie Roberto Luongo, who left the game after the first period, is out at least a week with what is believed to be an aggravation of a previous hip injury. Reto Berra will be recalled from the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds to back up James Reimer in Luongo's absence. - George Richards, Miami Herald

Roberto Luongo out for at least a week; Reto Berra recalled — George 🌴Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 3, 2017

Roberto Luongo has been dealing with mysterious injury for some time; said to be related to hip problem from last year. — George 🌴Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 3, 2017

Tom Rowe says Roberto Luongo out a week but it could be longer. He apparently aggravated condition midway through 1st; played through it. — George 🌴Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 3, 2017

Carolina Hurricanes

Jeff Skinner will likely make his return to the lineup for the Hurricanes Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Skinner is battling a stiff neck.

Coach Peters said @JeffSkinner would most likely be back in the line up tonight for #ARIvsCAR. — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) March 3, 2017

Dallas Stars