Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta underwent successful hand surgery. It was announced by executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford.

Maatta will miss six weeks, after injuring his left hand in Thursday's game against the Jets.

In a corresponding move, the Pens recalled defensemen Cameron Gaunce and Steve Olesky from Wilkes-Barre.

Gaunce picked up two assists in three games, while Oleksy has collected 22 penalty minutes in nine games this year.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have recalled forwards Zach Sanford and Jakub Vrana from their AHL affiliate the Hershey Bears. Vrana had one goal and two assists in 12 games with the Caps this year, while Sanford added a goal and an assist in 21 games.

Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce was not at morning skate this morning according to Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer. He will be a game time decision.

Pesce not at morning skate. Tennyson working with Slavin. Hanifin with Dahlbeck. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) February 17, 2017

Pesce is gametime decision, Peters says. Not feeling well but Peters says hopeful he'll be able to go. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) February 17, 2017

Pesce has 13 points in 53 games with Carolina this season.

New Jersey Devils

Devils forward Sergey Kalinin has been placed on waivers according to TSN's Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Kalinin has spent two seasons with the Devils after signing from the KHL's Avangard Omsk in 2015.

New York Islanders

Isnalnderes forward Cal Clutterbuck skated at practice on Friday morning. The 29-year old has missed the last five games with a lower body injury.