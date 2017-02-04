Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Evgeni Malkin (lower body) is not expected to be in the lineup Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. The injury has caused Malkin to miss the last three games. - Bill West, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Ottawa Senators

Goalie Mike Condon will start Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. - Ken Warren, Ottawa Sun

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs lines at skate



Hyman-Matthews-Brown

Komarov-Kadri-Nylander

JVR-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Smith-Soshnikov

Leivo — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 4, 2017

Leafs D at skate



Rielly-Zaitsev

Gardiner-Carrick

Marincin-Polak

Hunwick-Corrado



Andersen starts — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 4, 2017

Boston Bruins

Forward Patrice Bergeron (lower body) is questionable for Saturday against the Maple Leafs. - Rich Thompson, Boston Herald

#NHLBruins AM skate defense:

Chara—Carlo

Krug—McQuaid

K. Miller—C. Miller

Morrow—Liles — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Frans Nielsen suffered an upper-body injury Friday against the New York Islanders.

Nielsen out with an upper body injury — Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) February 4, 2017

Blashill said Nielsen will test the injury tomorrow morning skate...Brendan Smith definitely a go vs. Nashville tomorrow — Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) February 4, 2017

New York Islanders

Forward Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Carolina Hurricanes. Clutterbuck left in the second period of Friday's game against the Red Wings after sustaining the injury. - Laura Albanese, New York Newsday

Washington Capitals

Trotz confirmed Justin Williams is in. Holtby will start. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 4, 2017

Not expected to be in the lineup. https://t.co/VwiyRPe8w0 — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 4, 2017

Anaheim Ducks

Defenceman Sami Vatanen sustained a lower-body injury on Friday against the Florida Panthers when he was hit along the boards. - Orange County Register

Maple Leafs Game Notes

MAPLE LEAFS HISTORY versus BOSTON

ALL-TIME RECORD: 271-285-98-10

ALL-TIME on the ROAD: 102-176-47-7

2016-17: 2-0-0

LAST 5: 3-2-0

LAST 10: 5-3-2

MAPLE LEAFS CAREER LEADERS versus BOSTON

GAMES: Tyler Bozak (32), James van Riemsdyk (26), Jake Gardiner (23), Nazem Kadri (23)

POINTS: Tyler Bozak (18), James van Riemsdyk (16), Jake Gardiner (12)

GOALS: James van Riemsdyk (9), Tyler Bozak (6), Nazem Kadri (5)

ASSISTS: Tyler Bozak (12), Jake Gardiner (11), James van Riemsdyk (7)

PENALTY MINUTES: Matt Martin (23), James van Riemsdyk (18), Nazem Kadri (17)

MAPLE LEAFS – BRUINS NOTES

- Tonight's game marks the 665th meeting between the Maple Leafs and Bruins.

- The first matchup between the clubs occurred on Dec. 3, 1924 with the Toronto St. Pats defeating the Bruins by a 5-3 score.

- The Maple Leafs have a record of 271-285-98-10 in the previous 664 matchups between the clubs.

- The Maple Leafs have a record of 169-109-51-3 in 332 games in Toronto and a record of 102-176-47-7 in 332 games played in Boston.

- Toronto's last win over Boston on the road came on Dec. 10, 2016 (Toronto 4, Boston 1).

- Frederik Andersen earned his first victory in goal for the Maple Leafs against Boston on Oct. 15, 2016.

- Tyler Bozak played in his 200th career NHL game against Boston on Feb. 2, 2013.

- Jake Gardiner recorded his first NHL point against Boston with an assist on Oct. 20, 2011.

- Matt Hunwick made his NHL debut as a member of the Boston Bruins on Nov. 10, 2007.

- Nazem Kadri scored his first NHL goal against Boston on March 19, 2010.

- Martin Marincin scored a game-deciding shootout goal versus the Bruins on Feb. 18, 2014. It remains his only career shootout attempt to-date.

- Mitch Marner scored his first career NHL goal against the Bruins on Oct. 15, 2016.

- Roman Polak played his 500th NHL game against the Bruins on Nov. 23, 2015.

MAPLE LEAFS SNAPSHOTS

- With Mitch Marner earning NHL Rookie of the Month honours for January, the Maple Leafs became the first NHL team to have three Rookie of the Month winners in one season (William Nylander – October, Auston Matthews – December).

- The Maple Leafs have the NHL’s top power play (22/77 – 28.6%) and penalty kill (72/81 – 88.9%) when playing on the road this season.

- Toronto has a record of 16-1-5 when leading after a period and 18-1-6 when leading through two periods.

- The Maple Leafs have won 10 games by three or more goals, five games by two goals and eight games by one goal.

- Maple Leafs rookies have combined for 184 points (70 goals, 114 assists) in 49 games this season.

- Toronto is third in the NHL in shots per game (32.5).

- Toronto has an 8-10-6 record when outshooting their opponent and a 14-7-3 record when outshot by their opponents.

- The Maple Leafs lead the NHL in first period goals (54).

- The Maple Leafs have a record of 19-5-5 when scoring first.

- Toronto has scored 103 goals at 5-on-5 this season, which is the eighth most in the NHL.

MAPLE LEAFS NOTABLES

- Frederik Andersen is 6-0-0 in six career games vs. Boston. He has registered a .959 save percentage and 1.32 goals-against average against the Bruins.

- Tyler Bozak has three assists in two games vs. Boston this season. He has 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) over his last 15 games.

- Connor Brown has two goals in two games against the Bruins in 2016-17 and has recorded 12 of his 21 points vs. Atlantic Division teams.

- Jake Gardiner has two assists in two games vs. Boston this season and has registered 11 of his 17 assists on the road.

- Zach Hyman is tied for first among NHL forwards in shorthanded TOI per game (2:58). His shorthanded TOI per game is currently the fourth highest average among all NHL rookie forward seasons with at least 45 games played since 2006-07.

- Nazem Kadri has 16 points (8 goals, 8 assists) over his last 15 games. Kadri is tied for third among NHL skaters in power play goals (10).

- Leo Komarov is the only Maple Leaf currently averaging over 2:00 per game on the power play (2:01) and penalty kill (2:19). Prior to Komarov, only 12 Toronto forwards to appear in at least 45 games have averaged over 2:00 per game on the power play and penalty kill in a single season.

- Mitch Marner averages 2.09 assists per 60 minutes of ice time, which is the ninth highest rate in the NHL. He leads the Maple Leafs in with 13 multi-point games this season.

- Matt Martin ranks second in the NHL in hits (185) and minor penalties drawn per 60 minutes (2.35) among skaters who have appeared in at least 45 games.

- Auston Matthews leads the NHL in first goals of the game (10). Matthews is one of 11 skaters in the NHL to have registered 165 or more shots on goal this season and is the only NHL rookie to have registered over 130 shots on goal.

- William Nylander is tied for fourth in the NHL in rookie scoring (10-21-31) and ranks second among NHL rookies in primary assists (14), trailing only Toronto teammate Mitch Marner.

- James van Riemsdyk averages 3.16 points per 60 minutes of ice time, which is the sixth highest rate in the NHL. Over his last 15 games, van Riemsdyk has registered 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists).

- Nikita Zaitsev leads NHL rookies in TOI per game (22:28) and ranks second among NHL rookies in assists (20).

POINT STREAKS

- Tyler Bozak has points (1-1-2) in two consecutive games.

- Mitch Marner has goals (2) and points (2-1-3) in two consecutive games.

- James van Riemsdyk has assists (2) in two consecutive games.

RECENT MILESTONES

- Jan. 31, 2017: Matt Hunwick played in his 100th game as a Maple Leaf at Dallas.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

- Frederik Andersen needs two wins to reach 100 career NHL wins.

- Tyler Bozak needs one point to reach 300 career NHL points.

- Connor Carrick is two games from 100 career NHL games.

- Matt Hunwick needs one point to reach 100 career NHL points.

- Matt Martin is five points from 100 career NHL points.

- Curtis McElhinney needs four wins to reach 50 career NHL wins.

- James van Riemsdyk needs one game to reach 300 games as a Maple Leaf.

INJURY REPORT

- Morgan Rielly lost six games to a lower body injury before returning to the lineup in the Maple Leafs’ last game on Feb. 2 at St. Louis.

- Ben Smith was activated from injured reserve on Feb. 2 and returned to the Maple Leafs lineup on the same day at St. Louis after missing 18 games due to an upper body injury.