Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin will miss tomorrow's game and the All-Star Game with a lower-body injury, per Sullivan. — Sam Werner (@SWernerPG) January 25, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly will not play tonight in Detroit. Unlikely he'll go against Philly on Thursday, but wasn't ruled out #BellLetsTalk — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 25, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

For Thursday’s final game before the All Star break (@ NYI), no changes to Tuesday’s lineup that beat Calgary. Price stays in nets, no Galchenyuk. Desharnais practised with the team in a regular jersey but is not travelling to Long Island. Markov, Gallagher, Pateryn all skated separately from the team. - John Lu, TSN

Florida Panthers

Sasha Barkov, out with I have been told is a back injury, is out at least the next two weeks. Has been skating with Marco Sturm to condition pic.twitter.com/5CuXKxWXLo — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) January 25, 2017

Philadelphia Flyers

Per #Flyers GM Ron Hextall, Michael Del Zotto has a lower body injury and is considered day to day. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 25, 2017

Boston Bruins

Bruins practice lines:

Marchand—Czarnik—Pastrnak

Vatrano—Krejci—Backes

Beleskey—Spooner—Nash

Schaller—Moore—Hayes



Bergeron not on the ice. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2017

Defensemen: Chara, Carlo, Krug, McQuaid, Morrow, Liles, C. Miller, K. Miller



Goalies: Rask, McIntyre — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2017

New York Rangers

Defenceman Marc Staal is skating but remains out until after the All-Star break.

Staal in regulat jersey, but as AV said other day, won't play until at last 31st — Steve Zipay (@stevezipay) January 25, 2017

Winnipeg Jets

#NHLJets recall Brian Strait from the @ManitobaMoose and place Perreault on IR, retro-active to Jan. 24



READ >> https://t.co/GmgofA9rkK pic.twitter.com/U16s8eScuN — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 25, 2017

Carolina Hurricanes

Everyone accounted for at #Canes practice, including Bryan Bickell and Eddie Lack. Have to think Lack is getting very close. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) January 25, 2017

Minnesota Wild

Waivers

New Jersey Devils claim Stefan Noesen from the Anaheim Ducks.

Pittsburgh Penguins place Steve Oleksy on waivers.

GAME NOTES

Maple Leafs (53P) at Red Wings (49P) - 7PM

TOR is 1-0-0 vs DET this season, OTW at home. Teams split 2GP in DET last season

DET (20-19-9):

lost 3 straight GP in OT, 5GF, 1/8 on PP

Zetterberg (2A) last 5GP

TOR (22-14-9):

8-0-1 past 9GP on the road, outscoring opponent 36-18, 12/30 PP

Marner (3G, 10A) last 10GP

Flyers (52P) at Rangers (63P) - 8PM

NYR are 2-0-0 vs PHI this season, both games in PHI. NYR have won 5 straight vs PHI.

NYR (31-16-1):

won 3 straight games, 4GA, 7/7 on PK

Zuccarello (1G, 7A) 6 game PT streak

PHI (23-19-6):

2-4-1 past 7GP, outscored 27-13, 5/25 on PP

Voracek (3A) last 7GP

Canucks (50P) at Avalanche (28P) - 930PM

VAN is 2-0-0 vs COL this season, 1 of the wins in COL. VAN has won 3 straight in COL

COL (13-30-2):

0-5-1 past 6GP, 23GA, 16/18 on PK

MacKinnon (2G, 5A) last 7GP

VAN (22-20-6):

0-2-2 past 4GP on road, 8GF, 2/17 on PP

Horvat (1G) last 4GP

Oilers (60P) at Ducks (63P) - 10PM

ANA is 1-0-1 vs EDM this season. ANA has won 2 straight at home vs EDM, 1GA in each game

ANA (27-14-9):

6-1-1 past 8GP, 12GA, 22/23 on PK

Getzlaf (3G, 6A) last 9GP

EDM (26-15-8):

5-0-1 last 6GP, 12GA, 16/19 on PK

McDavid (2G, 4A) 4 game PT streak