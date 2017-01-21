1h ago
Ice Chips: Marincin in Leafs' lineup vs. Sens
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
CALGARY FLAMES
F Sam Bennett (healthy scratch) expected to return to lineup Saturday against Edmonton Oilers. - Calgary Herald
CAROLINA HURRICANES
G Michael Leighton may start Saturday against Columbus Blue Jackets. - Raleigh News & Observer
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
F Vernon Fiddler (lower body) may return to lineup Saturday against Philadelphia Flyers; Andy Greene (arm) remains out. - The Bergen Record
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Matt Read (lower body) may return to lineup on Saturday against New Jersey Devils. - Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News