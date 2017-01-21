Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

 

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

 

CALGARY FLAMES

F Sam Bennett (healthy scratch) expected to return to lineup Saturday against Edmonton Oilers. - Calgary Herald

 

CAROLINA HURRICANES

G Michael Leighton may start Saturday against Columbus Blue Jackets. - Raleigh News & Observer

 

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

F Vernon Fiddler (lower body) may return to lineup Saturday against Philadelphia Flyers; Andy Greene (arm) remains out. - The Bergen Record 

 

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Matt Read (lower body) may return to lineup on Saturday against New Jersey Devils. - Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News