Ice Chips: Marincin in Leafs' lineup vs. Sens

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Marincin confirmed to play tonight. Will be paired with Zaitsev. Coach wants to see him "bring it" every night. #tmltalk — Paul Hendrick (@HennyTweets) January 21, 2017

CALGARY FLAMES

F Sam Bennett (healthy scratch) expected to return to lineup Saturday against Edmonton Oilers. - Calgary Herald

CAROLINA HURRICANES

G Michael Leighton may start Saturday against Columbus Blue Jackets. - Raleigh News & Observer

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

F Vernon Fiddler (lower body) may return to lineup Saturday against Philadelphia Flyers; Andy Greene (arm) remains out. - The Bergen Record

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Matt Read (lower body) may return to lineup on Saturday against New Jersey Devils. - Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News