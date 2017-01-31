Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly is not ready to return to game action. The defenceman skated with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, but will not play against the Dallas Stars, according to head coach Mike Babcock. Rielly has been sidelined since Jan. 18 after suffering an ankle injury against the Buffalo Sabres. The Leafs are 2-2-1 since losing Rielly. Rielly, 22, has one goal and 16 assists over 42 games this season with the Leafs, his fourth with the team. - Mark Masters, TSN

Rielly will not play tonight, per Babcock — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 31, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs are getting some help up front and on the blueline for Tuesday's clash against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre. Both defenceman Andrei Markov (groin) and David Desharnais (foot) will return to the ice tonight after being out since Dec. 17 and Dec. 6 respectively. Jeff Petry missed practice due to an illness and is a game-time decision while Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will not return tonight, but could be back Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to head coach Michel Therrien. - John Lu, TSN

Projected lineup (if Petry doesn't play):

Forwards

Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron

Andrighetto - Desharnais - Shaw

Carr - Mitchell - Flynn

Defence

Emelin - Weber

Beaulieu - Pateryn

Markov - Nesterov

Goalies

Price starting

Montoya

Scratches: Barberio, De la Rose



Edmonton Oilers

Defenceman Darnell Nurse skated by himself prior to the team's practice on Monday but is still only halfway into his 12-week timetable. Nurse underwent surgery to repair bone and ligament damage in his ankle in December and won't dress until at least March. - Edmonton Sun.

Forwards

Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl

Pouliot-RNH-Eberle

Lucic-Caggiula-Slepyshev

Hendricks-Letestu-Kassian

Defence

Klefbom-Larsson

Sekera-Russell

Davidson-Benning

Goalie

Talbot will start.

Ottawa Senators

Goalie Mike Condon will get the start for the Sens against the Florida Panthers Tuesday night.

Forwards

Smith - Brassard - Mark Stone

Dzingel - Turris - Bobby Ryan

Hoffman - Pageau - Tom Pyatt

Wingels - Kelly - Neil

Defence

Methot - Karlsson

Ceci - Phaneuf

Claesson - Wideman



Goalies

Condon

Hammond

Mike Condon 1-3 life vs FLA. He pitched a 24 save shutout in 2-0 win Dec 3rd.

Condon to start tonite. 7:30 faceoff on #tsn1200 — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) January 31, 2017

Winnipeg Jets

Projected Lines for Tuesday's Game

Jets Forwards

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Copp-Scheifele-Wheeler

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Tanev-Petan-Thorburn

Defence

Morrissey-Byfuglien

Enstrom-Trouba

Stuart-Postma

Goalies

Pavelec

Hellebuyck

Blues Forwards

Steen-Statsny-Perron

Schwartz-Lehtera-Tarasenko

Fabbri-Berglund-Reaves

Upshall-Barbashev-Yakupov

Defence

Bouwmeester-Pietrangelo

Parayko-Shattenkirk

Edmundson-Gunnarsson

Goalies

Allen

Hutton

Florida Panthers

James Reimer was expected to get the start between the pipes Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators, but is now unavailable as his wife is having their first baby. Roberto Luongo will now start. - Brent Wallace, TSN

Yesterday James Reimer was named the starter for tonight’s game but he is with his wife on baby watch. Luongo is on the ice. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 31, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Kris Letang will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators. Letang has been sidelined since Jan. 14 with a knee injury. - Team Tweet

Coach Sullivan on Kris Letang: “We’ll have to see how he’s feeling after the morning skate. He will be a game-time decision." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 31, 2017

Carolina Hurricanes

Cam Ward will start against the Phildelphia Flyers.

Goalie Eddie Lack has returned to the team from his AHL conditioning stint after a concussion and head coach Bill Peters said he will get a start in the near future. - Raleigh News and Observer.

Chicago Blackhawks

Veteran defenceman Michal Rozsival will likely miss the next three weeks with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Joel Quenneville. The 38-year-old was injured when he blocked a shot in practice last week. Rozsival has one assist in 14 games with the 'Hawks this season, his fifth year with the club. - Chicago Tribune

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Dylan Larkin is expected to return to action Tuesday after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury. “I feel good. Took a few days to get away and obviously, with missing the last two games, I feel ready to play tomorrow," Larkin told the Detroit Free Press on Monday. "Cleared this morning. Just a matter of getting back into the lineup and playing.” Larkin, 20, has 12 goals and six assists over 47 games with the Wings this season, his second with the club. - Detroit Free Press

In other news, goalie Jimmy Howard, who's missed the last 15 games with a knee injury, participated at Wings' practice Monday and is slated to play with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins in the near future. Defenceman Brendan Smith, who is also out with a knee injury, skated on Monday too. - Detroit Free Press

Nashville Predators

Defenceman Roman Josi, who's missed the last seven due to an upper-body injury, will likely miss Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Adam Vingan, Tennessean

Roman Josi won't play tonight, it appears. Neither will Mike Ribeiro again. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) January 31, 2017

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Nate Thompson has returned to the Ducks following a three-game conditioning stint in the AHL. Thompson has yet to play for the Ducks this season due to an Achilles injury.

Winger Jakob Silfverberg believes he is ready to return from a concussion and could dress for the team on Tuesday against the Avalanche. Silfverberg owns 13 goals and 29 points this season. - Orange County Register.



Philadelphia Flyers

Michael Del Zotto skated with the team in practice Monday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Jan. 21. He could return to the lineup Tuesday night. - CSN Philadelphia.



New York Islanders

Both Thomas Hickey and Cal Clutterbuck have been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes with lower-body injuries. - Newsday.



Arizona Coyotes

Mike Smith will start in net against the LA Kings Tuesday night.

Per Dave Tippett: Mike Smith will start in goal on Tuesday when the @ArizonaCoyotes host the LAK in their 1st game after the All-Star break. — Dave Vest (@davest4yotes) January 31, 2017

Game Notes

Blue Jackets (68P) at Rangers (63P) - 7PM

teams have split 2GP this season, both at CBJ

NYR (31-17-1):

1-4-0 past 5GP at home, 12GF, 1/15 on PP

Zuccarello (1G, 7A) last 7GP

CBJ (32-12-4):

lost 2 straight, both on road, 4GA in each game

Atkinson (3G) last 3GP

Capitals (72P) at Islanders (51P) - 7PM

Teams have split 4GP this season, they've split 2GP at NYI

NYI (21-17-9):

5-0-1past 6GP, 8GA, 11/13 on PK

Tavares (8G, 5A) last 8GP

WSH (33-10-6):

3-1-1 past 5GP on road, 23GF, 6/18 on PP

Ovechkin (5G, 10A) last 10GP

Predators (56P) at Penguins (65P) - 7PM

NSH is 1-0-0 vs PIT this season, winning at home. PIT has won 3 of past 4 at home vs NSH

PIT (30-13-5):

lost 2 straight, outscored 7-3, 1/11 on PP

Crosby (2G, 8A) last 7GP

NSH (24-17-8):

4-0-1 past 5GP, 18GF, 3/17 on PP

Johansen (1G, 5A) last 4GP

Flyers (56P) at Hurricanes (49P) - 7PM

PHI is 2-0-0 vs CAR this season, 10GF.

CAR (21-20-7):

lost 5 straight, outscored 23-5, 2/19 on PP

Skinner (0P) last 6GP

PHI (25-19-6):

won 3 straight, 3GA, 8/8 on PK

Simmonds (3G, 1A) 3 game PT streak

Devils (49P) at Red Wings (49P) - 730PM

DET is 1-0-0 vs NJ this season, winning in NJ. DET has won 3 of their past 4GP at home vs NJ

DET (20-20-9):

0-1-3 past 4GP, 5GF, 1/10 on PP

Zetterberg (2A) last 6GP

NJ (20-21-9):

lost 2 straight, 3GF, 1/7 on PP

Hall (0P) last 2GP

Sabres (49P) at Canadiens (65P) - 730PM

MTL 1-0-1 vs BUF this season, 0-0-1 at home. BUF 4-1-0 last 5GP in MTL

MTL (29-14-7):

2-3-1 past 6GP, 12GF, 6/16 on PP

Pacioretty (0P) last 2GP

BUF (20-19-9):

4-4-0 past 8GP, 5/21 on PP, last 5GP decided by 1G

Eichel (2G, 2A) last 5GP

Bruins (56P) at Lightning (50P) - 730PM

BOS is 2-0-0 vs TB this season, 1-0-0 in TB (SOW)

TB (22-22-6):

1-2-2 past 5GP, 11GF, 3/17 on PP

Kucherov (2G) last 2GP

BOS (25-21-6):

won 2 straight, 4GF in each game, 2/7 on PP

Marchand (4G) last 2GP

Senators (58P) at Panthers (52P) - 730PM

Teams have split 2GP this season, both in OTT. FLA has won 2 straight at home vs OTT

FLA (21-19-10):

won 2 straight, 4GA, 5/7 on PK

Trocheck (7G, 5A) last 9GP

OTT (26-15-6):

4-0-2 past 6GP, 21GF, 4/21 on PP

Karlsson (0G, 12A) last 20GP

Jets (50P) at Blues (53P) - 8PM

WPG is 2-0-0 vs STL this season, 1 win in STL. WPG has won 2 straight in STL both past regulation

STL (24-20-5):

1-4-0 past 5GP, 23GA, 11/17 on PK

Tarasenko (1G, 3A) last 7GP

WPG (23-25-4):

1-3-1 past 5GP on road, 19GA, 17/20 on PK

Scheifele (3G, 6A) last 7GP

Maple Leafs (55P) at Stars (50P) - 830PM

TOR was 2-0-0 vs DAL last season. TOR has won 4 straight vs DAL

DAL (20-20-10):

1-0-2 past 3GP, 9GF, 3/16 on PP

Seguin (2G, 1A) 3 game PT streak

TOR (23-15-9):

9-1-1 past 11GP on road, 41GF, 12/35 on PP

Matthews (1G, 0A) last 5GP

Wild (69P) at Oilers (64P) - 9PM

MIN is 2-0-0 vs EDM this season, both past regulation. MIN has won 7 straight in EDM

EDM (28-15-8):

7-0-1 past 8GP, outscoring opponent 28-13, 22/25 on PK

McDavid (3G, 6A) 6 game PT streak

MIN (32-11-5):

11-0-1 past 12GP on road, 44GF, 8/33 on PP

Granlund (2G, 9A) 9 game PT streak

Kings (52P) at Coyotes (38P) - 9PM

LAK are 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning in ARZ. LAK 3-1-0 past 4GP in ARZ

ARZ (16-26-6):

won 3 straight, 5GA, 6/7 on PK

Vrbata (2G, 5A) last 6GP

LAK (24-21-4):

won 2 straight, 1GA, 8/8 on PK

Carter (1G, 2A) last 6GP

Avalanche (28P) at Ducks (63P) - 10PM

ANA is 2-0-0 vs COL this season, 2GA. ANA has won 3 straight vs COL

ANA (27-15-9):

1-2-0 past 3GP, 6GF, 2/6 on PP

Getzlaf (3G, 6A) last 10GP

COL (13-31-2):

0-6-1 past 7GP, outscored 26-14, 3/14 on PP

MacKinnon (2G, 6A) last 8GP

Blackhawks (65P) at Sharks (64P) - 1030PM

Teams have split 2GP this season, SJ 1-0-0 at home. CHI has won 2 of their past 3GP in SJ

SJ (31-17-2):

3-1-0 past 4 home games, 9GA, 5/7 on PK

Burns (6G, 10A) last 12GP

CHI (30-16-5):

lost 2 straight, 5GA in each game, 6/7 on PK

Kane (1G, 1A) last 5GP