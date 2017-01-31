7h ago
Ice Chips: Markov and Desharnais are back
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Morgan Rielly is not ready to return to game action. The defenceman skated with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, but will not play against the Dallas Stars, according to head coach Mike Babcock. Rielly has been sidelined since Jan. 18 after suffering an ankle injury against the Buffalo Sabres. The Leafs are 2-2-1 since losing Rielly. Rielly, 22, has one goal and 16 assists over 42 games this season with the Leafs, his fourth with the team. - Mark Masters, TSN
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs are getting some help up front and on the blueline for Tuesday's clash against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre. Both defenceman Andrei Markov (groin) and David Desharnais (foot) will return to the ice tonight after being out since Dec. 17 and Dec. 6 respectively. Jeff Petry missed practice due to an illness and is a game-time decision while Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will not return tonight, but could be back Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to head coach Michel Therrien. - John Lu, TSN
Projected lineup (if Petry doesn't play):
Forwards
Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron
Andrighetto - Desharnais - Shaw
Carr - Mitchell - Flynn
Defence
Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Pateryn
Markov - Nesterov
Goalies
Price starting
Montoya
Scratches: Barberio, De la Rose
Edmonton Oilers
Defenceman Darnell Nurse skated by himself prior to the team's practice on Monday but is still only halfway into his 12-week timetable. Nurse underwent surgery to repair bone and ligament damage in his ankle in December and won't dress until at least March. - Edmonton Sun.
Forwards
Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl
Pouliot-RNH-Eberle
Lucic-Caggiula-Slepyshev
Hendricks-Letestu-Kassian
Defence
Klefbom-Larsson
Sekera-Russell
Davidson-Benning
Goalie
Talbot will start.
Ottawa Senators
Goalie Mike Condon will get the start for the Sens against the Florida Panthers Tuesday night.
Forwards
Smith - Brassard - Mark Stone
Dzingel - Turris - Bobby Ryan
Hoffman - Pageau - Tom Pyatt
Wingels - Kelly - Neil
Defence
Methot - Karlsson
Ceci - Phaneuf
Claesson - Wideman
Goalies
Condon
Hammond
Winnipeg Jets
Projected Lines for Tuesday's Game
Jets Forwards
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Copp-Scheifele-Wheeler
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Tanev-Petan-Thorburn
Defence
Morrissey-Byfuglien
Enstrom-Trouba
Stuart-Postma
Goalies
Pavelec
Hellebuyck
Blues Forwards
Steen-Statsny-Perron
Schwartz-Lehtera-Tarasenko
Fabbri-Berglund-Reaves
Upshall-Barbashev-Yakupov
Defence
Bouwmeester-Pietrangelo
Parayko-Shattenkirk
Edmundson-Gunnarsson
Goalies
Allen
Hutton
Florida Panthers
James Reimer was expected to get the start between the pipes Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators, but is now unavailable as his wife is having their first baby. Roberto Luongo will now start. - Brent Wallace, TSN
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman Kris Letang will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators. Letang has been sidelined since Jan. 14 with a knee injury. - Team Tweet
Carolina Hurricanes
Cam Ward will start against the Phildelphia Flyers.
Goalie Eddie Lack has returned to the team from his AHL conditioning stint after a concussion and head coach Bill Peters said he will get a start in the near future. - Raleigh News and Observer.
Chicago Blackhawks
Veteran defenceman Michal Rozsival will likely miss the next three weeks with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Joel Quenneville. The 38-year-old was injured when he blocked a shot in practice last week. Rozsival has one assist in 14 games with the 'Hawks this season, his fifth year with the club. - Chicago Tribune
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Dylan Larkin is expected to return to action Tuesday after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury. “I feel good. Took a few days to get away and obviously, with missing the last two games, I feel ready to play tomorrow," Larkin told the Detroit Free Press on Monday. "Cleared this morning. Just a matter of getting back into the lineup and playing.” Larkin, 20, has 12 goals and six assists over 47 games with the Wings this season, his second with the club. - Detroit Free Press
In other news, goalie Jimmy Howard, who's missed the last 15 games with a knee injury, participated at Wings' practice Monday and is slated to play with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins in the near future. Defenceman Brendan Smith, who is also out with a knee injury, skated on Monday too. - Detroit Free Press
Nashville Predators
Defenceman Roman Josi, who's missed the last seven due to an upper-body injury, will likely miss Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Adam Vingan, Tennessean
Anaheim Ducks
Forward Nate Thompson has returned to the Ducks following a three-game conditioning stint in the AHL. Thompson has yet to play for the Ducks this season due to an Achilles injury.
Winger Jakob Silfverberg believes he is ready to return from a concussion and could dress for the team on Tuesday against the Avalanche. Silfverberg owns 13 goals and 29 points this season. - Orange County Register.
Philadelphia Flyers
Michael Del Zotto skated with the team in practice Monday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Jan. 21. He could return to the lineup Tuesday night. - CSN Philadelphia.
New York Islanders
Both Thomas Hickey and Cal Clutterbuck have been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes with lower-body injuries. - Newsday.
Arizona Coyotes
Mike Smith will start in net against the LA Kings Tuesday night.
Game Notes
Blue Jackets (68P) at Rangers (63P) - 7PM
teams have split 2GP this season, both at CBJ
NYR (31-17-1):
1-4-0 past 5GP at home, 12GF, 1/15 on PP
Zuccarello (1G, 7A) last 7GP
CBJ (32-12-4):
lost 2 straight, both on road, 4GA in each game
Atkinson (3G) last 3GP
Capitals (72P) at Islanders (51P) - 7PM
Teams have split 4GP this season, they've split 2GP at NYI
NYI (21-17-9):
5-0-1past 6GP, 8GA, 11/13 on PK
Tavares (8G, 5A) last 8GP
WSH (33-10-6):
3-1-1 past 5GP on road, 23GF, 6/18 on PP
Ovechkin (5G, 10A) last 10GP
Predators (56P) at Penguins (65P) - 7PM
NSH is 1-0-0 vs PIT this season, winning at home. PIT has won 3 of past 4 at home vs NSH
PIT (30-13-5):
lost 2 straight, outscored 7-3, 1/11 on PP
Crosby (2G, 8A) last 7GP
NSH (24-17-8):
4-0-1 past 5GP, 18GF, 3/17 on PP
Johansen (1G, 5A) last 4GP
Flyers (56P) at Hurricanes (49P) - 7PM
PHI is 2-0-0 vs CAR this season, 10GF.
CAR (21-20-7):
lost 5 straight, outscored 23-5, 2/19 on PP
Skinner (0P) last 6GP
PHI (25-19-6):
won 3 straight, 3GA, 8/8 on PK
Simmonds (3G, 1A) 3 game PT streak
Devils (49P) at Red Wings (49P) - 730PM
DET is 1-0-0 vs NJ this season, winning in NJ. DET has won 3 of their past 4GP at home vs NJ
DET (20-20-9):
0-1-3 past 4GP, 5GF, 1/10 on PP
Zetterberg (2A) last 6GP
NJ (20-21-9):
lost 2 straight, 3GF, 1/7 on PP
Hall (0P) last 2GP
Sabres (49P) at Canadiens (65P) - 730PM
MTL 1-0-1 vs BUF this season, 0-0-1 at home. BUF 4-1-0 last 5GP in MTL
MTL (29-14-7):
2-3-1 past 6GP, 12GF, 6/16 on PP
Pacioretty (0P) last 2GP
BUF (20-19-9):
4-4-0 past 8GP, 5/21 on PP, last 5GP decided by 1G
Eichel (2G, 2A) last 5GP
Bruins (56P) at Lightning (50P) - 730PM
BOS is 2-0-0 vs TB this season, 1-0-0 in TB (SOW)
TB (22-22-6):
1-2-2 past 5GP, 11GF, 3/17 on PP
Kucherov (2G) last 2GP
BOS (25-21-6):
won 2 straight, 4GF in each game, 2/7 on PP
Marchand (4G) last 2GP
Senators (58P) at Panthers (52P) - 730PM
Teams have split 2GP this season, both in OTT. FLA has won 2 straight at home vs OTT
FLA (21-19-10):
won 2 straight, 4GA, 5/7 on PK
Trocheck (7G, 5A) last 9GP
OTT (26-15-6):
4-0-2 past 6GP, 21GF, 4/21 on PP
Karlsson (0G, 12A) last 20GP
Jets (50P) at Blues (53P) - 8PM
WPG is 2-0-0 vs STL this season, 1 win in STL. WPG has won 2 straight in STL both past regulation
STL (24-20-5):
1-4-0 past 5GP, 23GA, 11/17 on PK
Tarasenko (1G, 3A) last 7GP
WPG (23-25-4):
1-3-1 past 5GP on road, 19GA, 17/20 on PK
Scheifele (3G, 6A) last 7GP
Maple Leafs (55P) at Stars (50P) - 830PM
TOR was 2-0-0 vs DAL last season. TOR has won 4 straight vs DAL
DAL (20-20-10):
1-0-2 past 3GP, 9GF, 3/16 on PP
Seguin (2G, 1A) 3 game PT streak
TOR (23-15-9):
9-1-1 past 11GP on road, 41GF, 12/35 on PP
Matthews (1G, 0A) last 5GP
Wild (69P) at Oilers (64P) - 9PM
MIN is 2-0-0 vs EDM this season, both past regulation. MIN has won 7 straight in EDM
EDM (28-15-8):
7-0-1 past 8GP, outscoring opponent 28-13, 22/25 on PK
McDavid (3G, 6A) 6 game PT streak
MIN (32-11-5):
11-0-1 past 12GP on road, 44GF, 8/33 on PP
Granlund (2G, 9A) 9 game PT streak
Kings (52P) at Coyotes (38P) - 9PM
LAK are 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning in ARZ. LAK 3-1-0 past 4GP in ARZ
ARZ (16-26-6):
won 3 straight, 5GA, 6/7 on PK
Vrbata (2G, 5A) last 6GP
LAK (24-21-4):
won 2 straight, 1GA, 8/8 on PK
Carter (1G, 2A) last 6GP
Avalanche (28P) at Ducks (63P) - 10PM
ANA is 2-0-0 vs COL this season, 2GA. ANA has won 3 straight vs COL
ANA (27-15-9):
1-2-0 past 3GP, 6GF, 2/6 on PP
Getzlaf (3G, 6A) last 10GP
COL (13-31-2):
0-6-1 past 7GP, outscored 26-14, 3/14 on PP
MacKinnon (2G, 6A) last 8GP
Blackhawks (65P) at Sharks (64P) - 1030PM
Teams have split 2GP this season, SJ 1-0-0 at home. CHI has won 2 of their past 3GP in SJ
SJ (31-17-2):
3-1-0 past 4 home games, 9GA, 5/7 on PK
Burns (6G, 10A) last 12GP
CHI (30-16-5):
lost 2 straight, 5GA in each game, 6/7 on PK
Kane (1G, 1A) last 5GP