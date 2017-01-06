Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Montreal Canadiens

Andrei Markov (lower body) and Alex Galchenyuk (knee) joined the team for practice in Toronto on Friday wearing a non-contact jersey. - Montreal Gazette



Galchenyuk et Markov sont sur la glace avec des chandails "sans contacts". / Chucky and Marky are on the ice with a "no contact" jersey. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 6, 2017

Canadiens forward Paul Byron (upper body injury) is not on the ice. - TSN



Calgary Flames

Troy Brouwer (finger) is expected to miss Friday's game against Vancouver. It will be Brouwer's fifth straight game on the sidelines and it's not clear when his return date will be. - Calgary Sun



Boston Bruins

David Backes (concussion) might be back on Saturday. "I think it's looking good, but I haven't had any confirmation yet," Bruins coach Claude Julien. It initially sounded like Backes might be sidelined for quite a while, but he's only missed three games so far. - Bruins.nhl.com on Twitter

Julien on a possible return Saturday for Backes: "I think it's looking good, but I haven't had any confirmation yet." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 6, 2017

Florida Panthers

Colton Sceviour (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night. He has missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury. - Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel