4h ago
Ice Chips: Markov, Galchenyuk hit the ice
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Andrei Markov (lower body) and Alex Galchenyuk (knee) joined the team for practice in Toronto on Friday wearing a non-contact jersey. - Montreal Gazette
Canadiens forward Paul Byron (upper body injury) is not on the ice. - TSN
Calgary Flames
Troy Brouwer (finger) is expected to miss Friday's game against Vancouver. It will be Brouwer's fifth straight game on the sidelines and it's not clear when his return date will be. - Calgary Sun
Boston Bruins
David Backes (concussion) might be back on Saturday. "I think it's looking good, but I haven't had any confirmation yet," Bruins coach Claude Julien. It initially sounded like Backes might be sidelined for quite a while, but he's only missed three games so far. - Bruins.nhl.com on Twitter
Florida Panthers
Colton Sceviour (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night. He has missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury. - Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel