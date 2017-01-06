Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Montreal Canadiens

Andrei Markov (lower body) and Alex Galchenyuk (knee) are expected to practice with the team in Toronto on Friday. - Montreal Gazette



Boston Bruins

David Backes (concussion) missed his third straight game Thursday night. He is close to being available to return to the lineup and that could come as early as Saturday against the Florida Panthers. Backes joined his teammates for practice for the second straight day on Thursday morning. - CSN New England



Florida Panthers

Colton Sceviour (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night. He has missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury. - Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel