Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs kept their lines the same from Wednesday's win over the Detroit Red Wings. Eric Fehr played in the 6-3 win, though he and Dominic Moore rotated again at centre on the fourth line Friday. Mitch Marner remained on the fourth line.

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Moore/Fehr-Marner

Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Rosen-Polak

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Adam McQuaid is expected to be out long-term after sustaining a lower-body injury on Thursday night. McQuaid needed help from teammate to get off the ice during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canucks and Joe McDonald of the Boston Sports Journal reports the defenceman may have broken his leg. He is averaging 14:42 of ice time per game this season and owns one assist.

David Krejci left Thursday's win over the Vancouver Canucks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game he did not expect the centre to be out long-term. The 31-year-old owns one goal and five assist in six games this season.

UPDATE: Patrice Bergeron, Kevan Miller, Krejci and McQuaid all missed practice on Friday. Tuukka Rask, who was diagnosed with a concussion on Thursday, was also absent.

Update: David Krejci will not return with an upper-body injury. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 20, 2017

Philadelphia Flyers

Brian Elliott is expected to start against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. - Dave Isaac, USA Today.

New Jersey Devils

Starting goaltender Cory Schneider left Thursday's overtime win over the Ottawa Senators with a lower-body injury. Schneider was injured during the second period but stayed in the game. He did not return for the third period as Keith Kinkaid took his spot in the Devils' crease. The 31-year-old has been solid in his fifth year in New Jersey, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and 0.917 save percentage. Kinkaid stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period and overtime as the Devils completed the two-goal comeback.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Zack Smith sustained an upper-body injury in Thursday night's loss to the Devils and did not return. Smith, 29, owns five assists in seven games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

The team recalled defenceman Taylor Fedun from the AHL's Rochester Americans on Friday and placed forward Jacob Josefson on injured reserve.

Colorado Avalanche

JT Compher was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game with the St. Louis Blues with a hand injury. Compher, who played 21 games with the Avalanche last season, owns one goal and three assists this season.