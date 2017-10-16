Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov 
JvR-Bozak-Brown
Martin-Moore-Marner

Defencemen
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rosen-Carrick
Borgman-Polak

Buffalo Sabres

According to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, Kyle Okposo (illness) may be be back in the lineup for the Sabres' game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Washington Capitals

According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, defenceman Lars Eller missed practice because he was feeling ill. However, the team doesn't play until Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, so if Eller is feeling better he still may be eligible to play.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets announced that Gabriel Carlsson (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. He is currently listed as day-to-day after suffering the injury Friday against the New York Rangers. In a corresponding move, the team called up Markus Nutivaara from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.