Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Moore-Marner

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Buffalo Sabres

According to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, Kyle Okposo (illness) may be be back in the lineup for the Sabres' game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Washington Capitals

According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, defenceman Lars Eller missed practice because he was feeling ill. However, the team doesn't play until Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, so if Eller is feeling better he still may be eligible to play.

Lars Eller is not at practice because he's ill. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) October 16, 2017

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets announced that Gabriel Carlsson (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. He is currently listed as day-to-day after suffering the injury Friday against the New York Rangers. In a corresponding move, the team called up Markus Nutivaara from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.