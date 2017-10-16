11m ago
Ice Chips: Marner skating on fourth line
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
JvR-Bozak-Brown
Martin-Moore-Marner
Defencemen
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rosen-Carrick
Borgman-Polak
Buffalo Sabres
According to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, Kyle Okposo (illness) may be be back in the lineup for the Sabres' game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Washington Capitals
According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, defenceman Lars Eller missed practice because he was feeling ill. However, the team doesn't play until Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, so if Eller is feeling better he still may be eligible to play.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets announced that Gabriel Carlsson (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. He is currently listed as day-to-day after suffering the injury Friday against the New York Rangers. In a corresponding move, the team called up Markus Nutivaara from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.