Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision on Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights due to soreness, head coach Mike Babcock announced. If Matthews cannot play Monday, William Nylander will play centre, Babcock said. Nylander skated between Zach Hyman and Connor Brown once Matthews left Monday's skate.

Auston Matthews left the team's skate Monday after seven minutes and did not return. According to TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton, there was no apparent reason for his early exit. Teammate Nazem Kadri said after the skate he believes Matthews left due to a maintenance reason.

Babcock shook up his lines once again on Monday, with Connor Brown appearing to fall out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Golden Knights. Brown joined Kasperi Kapanen as an extra skater at practice, while Josh Leivo skated on the second with Dominic Moore and James van Riemsdyk.

Morning skate lines:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

(Hyman-Nylander-Brown after Matthews left)

JvR-Moore-Leivo

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Martin-Bozak-Marner

Kapanen, Brown

D

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Polak

Ottawa Senators

Matt Duchene took to the ice with the Senators for the first time on Monday, skating on a line with Zack Smith and Mike Hoffman.

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand did not skate with the Bruins on Monday morning.

Backup goaltender Anton Khudobin was on the ice, as was Noel Acciari, wearing a non contact jersey.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Nolan Patrick and defenceman Radko Gudas both missed Monday's skate and remain on injured reserve. Patrick, who is dealing with concussion symptoms, has not played since Oct. 24.

Still no Nolan Patrick or Radko Gudas. Good for the Flyers to be patient with Patrick, but the hit was Oct. 24. Concerning it’s been so long — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) November 6, 2017

Washington Capitals

Braden Holtby expected to start Monday against the Arizona Coyotes, which means Phillip Grubauer will likely start Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post.

Here's what rushes look like:

13-19-77

8-92-25

18-30-43

79-83-39

29-74

44-22

9-4 — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) November 6, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said Sunday injured forward Gustav Nyquist has been labelled day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He is not expected to play Monday against the Vancouver Canucks. Nyquist left Sunday's 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers after a knee-on-knee collision. - Detroit News.