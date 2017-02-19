2h ago
Ice Chips: McElhinney in net vs. 'Canes
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Look for Curtis McElhinney to take the net for the Leafs in their second game of a weekend back-to-back when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Sunday night.
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs experimented with different defence combinations at Sunday's practice.
Shea Weber says not to read too much into them, though.
Ottawa Senators
Mike Condon will start in net against the Winnipeg Jets. - Ottawa Citizen.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Matt Murray will start in net Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.
Head coach Mike Sullivan said there was no change in the status of any of the team's injured players but Conor Sheary did skate this morning.
Sheary was given a four-to-six week timeline for an upper-body injury on Feb. 1. He owns 17 goals and 18 assists in 42 games this season.
Carolina Hurricanes
Phil Di Giuseppe - called up from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League on Saturday - will feature against the Leafs. Justin Faulk (illness) took part in Sunday's optional skate.
Chicago Blackhawks
The team has recalled Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford of the AHL. He could dress on Sunday night in Buffalo. The 22-year-old native of Bartlett, llinois has six goals and eight assists in 46 games for the 'Hawks this season.
St. Louis Blues
The team has reassigned forward Kenny Agostino to Chicago of the AHL. In seven games with the Blues this season, Agostino has a goal and two assists.
Paul Stastny is expected to return to the Blues' lineup on Monday night. He's missed the team's previous four games due to a lower-body injury.
The team has also claimed forward Ty Rattie on waivers.
The 24-year-old winger started the season with the Blues before being claimed on waivers by the Hurricanes. In a combined nine NHL games this season, Rattie has a pair of assists.