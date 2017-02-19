Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

--

Toronto Maple Leafs

Look for Curtis McElhinney to take the net for the Leafs in their second game of a weekend back-to-back when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Sunday night.

Marincin, Marchenko and Andersen on the ice this morning in Raleigh. Projected scratches/backup tonight - Curtis McElhinney should start. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 19, 2017

--

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs experimented with different defence combinations at Sunday's practice.

#Habs practice D & G

Markov - Weber

Beaulieu - Petry

Emelin - Nesterov

Pateryn



Montoya

*Substitute goalie with Price taking maintenance day — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 19, 2017

Shea Weber says not to read too much into them, though.

#Habs Weber said different pairings at today's practice were a result of having 7 D. He says he and Markov are not partners as of now. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 19, 2017

--

Ottawa Senators

Mike Condon will start in net against the Winnipeg Jets. - Ottawa Citizen.

--

Pittsburgh Penguins

Matt Murray will start in net Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said there was no change in the status of any of the team's injured players but Conor Sheary did skate this morning.

Sheary was given a four-to-six week timeline for an upper-body injury on Feb. 1. He owns 17 goals and 18 assists in 42 games this season.

Coach Sullivan: "All the injured guys are all status quo. Conor Sheary skated this morning. Matt Murray will start tonight." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 19, 2017

--

Carolina Hurricanes

Phil Di Giuseppe - called up from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League on Saturday - will feature against the Leafs. Justin Faulk (illness) took part in Sunday's optional skate.

Phil Di Giuseppe in the #Canes lineup tonight as expected, but Peters didn't give concrete word on who'd be coming out. #TORvsCAR — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) February 19, 2017

--

Chicago Blackhawks

The team has recalled Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford of the AHL. He could dress on Sunday night in Buffalo. The 22-year-old native of Bartlett, llinois has six goals and eight assists in 46 games for the 'Hawks this season.

The #Blackhawks announced today that they have recalled forward Vinnie Hinostroza from the @goicehogs. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 19, 2017

--

St. Louis Blues

The team has reassigned forward Kenny Agostino to Chicago of the AHL. In seven games with the Blues this season, Agostino has a goal and two assists.

The Blues have assigned forward Kenny Agostino to the Chicago Wolves. https://t.co/zJy0yDIDYo #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 19, 2017

Paul Stastny is expected to return to the Blues' lineup on Monday night. He's missed the team's previous four games due to a lower-body injury.

With Kenny Agostino going back to AHL, look for Paul Stastny back in the lineup Monday against Florida. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) February 19, 2017

The team has also claimed forward Ty Rattie on waivers.

Blues reclaim Ty Rattie off waivers. Buffalo's Fedun clears waivers. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) February 19, 2017

The 24-year-old winger started the season with the Blues before being claimed on waivers by the Hurricanes. In a combined nine NHL games this season, Rattie has a pair of assists.