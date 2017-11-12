K​eep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Dallas Stars

Defenceman Marc Methot (lower-body) did not travel with the team to Carolina on Sunday in advance of Monday's matchup with the Hurricanes according to Mark Stepneski of DallasStars.com. The club will take on the Panthers on Tuesday and the Lightning on Thursday. It's not clear if Methot will join the team at any point during the trip.

Goaltender Ben Bishop will get the start Monday, while Kari Lehtonen will get the nod on Tuesday.

Washington Capitals

Matt Niskanen (hand) isn't quite ready to return yet according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

He has been cleared for "some contact, but he's not full totally out of the woods there," head coach Barry Trotz told The Post.

He will travel with the team on their two-game road trip but there is no guarantee he plays.

Here are their expected lines courtesy of Khurshudyan:

Stephenson-Backstrom-Oshie

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-DSP

Vrana-Eller-Wilson

Connolly-Beagle-Chiasson

Djoos-Carlson

Orpik-Bowey

Orlov-Chorney

Holtby vs. Brossoit

Los Angeles Kings

Goaltender Jonathan Quick is expected to get the call for the Kings on Sunday night as they play host to the San Jose Sharks according to Joe Rosen of FOX Sports West.

In 13 starts so far this season, he is 9-3-1 with a GAA of 2.29 and a save percentage of .932.

St. Louis Blues

Defenceman Jay Bouwmeester will travel with the team on their three-game road trip but will not play according to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

He skated with his teammates for the first time Sunday since his off-season shoulder surgery and could be ahead of schedule in his return.

San Jose Sharks

Goaltender Martin Jones will get the start for the Sharks on Sunday. In 11 starts so far this season, he is 7-4-0 with a GAA of 2.24 and a save percentage of .922.