Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Miller will face his former team, the Vancouver Canucks, on Thursday in his first home start since joining the Ducks. Miller has been temporarily thrust into the starting role with the Ducks after John Gibson was placed in the concussion protocol on Tuesday night. Miller replaced Gibson in the Ducks 4-3 loss to the L.A. Kings on Tuesday, stopping 9 of 10 shots.

Miller said facing the Canucks won't carry the same meaning as past games against other teams, but he still has plenty of connections with players on the Canucks.

“I guess if you’re ranking emotional connection, it’s hard to beat Buffalo and what the city meant to me,” Miller told the Orange County Register. “(But) there’s a lot of guys on that team there (Vancouver) who I consider guys I went to battle with and guys that I really liked to be around and they’re my friends.

“There’s that element that’s always going to be there. Even with Buffalo, I think I know maybe two guys on the team. They’ve made some trades. I know more guys now on this team than really going back to Buffalo.”

Forward Ondrej Kase, who was also placed in the concussion protocol Tuesday but passed, will be a game-time decision against the Canucks.

Ottawa Senators

The team took the ice for practice Thursday in Sweden with one day remaining before they open their two-game set with the Colorado Avalanche.

Head coach Guy Boucher confirmed Thursday Craig Anderson will start in goal for Friday's game against the Avs.

The used the following lines at the skate (via TSN's Brent Wallace):

Dzingel - Brassard - Stone

Smith - Duchene - Hoffman

Pyatt - Pageau - Burrows

Didomenico - Thompson - Paul/Rodewald

Claesson - Karlsson

Oduya - Phaneuf

Wideman/Harpur - Ceci