Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Al Montoya will start for the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night as they visit the Los Angeles Kings.

The 32-year-old has a save percentage of .909 in his career.

Calgary Flames

Jaromir Jagr was on the top line as the Flames practised Wednesday morning, according to Derek Wills of NHL Network.

Here are the rest of the lines:

Gaudreau-Monahan-Jagr

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Versteeg-Bennett-Ferland

Glass-Stajan-Brouwer

Hamilton-Lazar

Toronto Maple Leafs

Curtis McElhinney will get the start in net for the Maple Leafs as they host the Detroit Red Wings, head coach Mike Babcock said. It will be his season debut.

Babcock says Borgman, Fehr and McElhinney getting in for #Leafs tonight vs. Red Wings — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 18, 2017

Andreas Borgman and Eric Fehr will also see ice time Wednesday. Babcock said he would like to see someone step up and grab hold of the final few spots being rotated over the course of the season thus far.

Here are the projected lines against the Red Wings courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Fehr-Marner

Leivo, Moore

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rielly-Hainsey

Borgman-Carrick

Rosen

McElhinney

Andersen

Winnipeg Jets

Head coach Paul Maurice told TSN's Sara Orlesky that Connor Hellebuyck will start Friday against the Wild. The Jets have just two games in 11 days and Maurice made the decision last week that Steve Mason and Hellebuyck will each get one start.

Connor Hellebuyck will get the start for #NHLJets Friday vs MIN. With just 2 games in 11 days, Maurice had already decided that last week. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) October 18, 2017

Hellebuyck has outperformed Mason so far this season. In four games, Hellebuyck has a GAA of 2.11 and a save percentage of .937, compared to Mason's 5.96 and .846.

Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask had to be helped off the ice Wednesday morning after a collision with Anders Bjork in front of the net, the team announced. He did not return to practice after leaving.

Tuukka Rask has to be helped off the ice after a collision with Anders Bjork in front of the net. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 18, 2017

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Rask will be evaluated.

Rask has struggled this season, posting a GAA of 3.30 with a save percentage of .882 in four games.

Here were the lines at practice, per NBC:

Marchand-Bergeron-Bjork

DeBrusk-Krejci-Pastrnak

Schaller-Kuraly-Backes

Cehlarik-Nash-Agostino

Beleskey-White-Vatrano



Chara-McAvoy

Krug-Carlo

Miller-Postma

McQuaid



Rask

Khudobin

Ottawa Senators

Head coach Guy Boucher said Erik Karlsson is fine after his season debut and that he will play Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Mark Borowiecki left last nights game after a fight with Derek Dorset (upper-body injury) and will not play Thursday, according to TSN's Brent Wallace. Logan Brown, who made his NHL debut on Sept. 5, will be back in the lineup. Craig Anderson will start in net.

Logan Brown will play Thursday vs NJD. Boro (upper body injury) is out — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 18, 2017

Edmonton Oilers

Both Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula will go on the team's road trip but neither are expected to play Thursday against Chicago, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Both Draisaitl and Caggiula making the road trip though neither is expected to play against Chicago Thursday. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 18, 2017

Minnesota Wild

Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau is worried about forward Zach Parise after he suffered a setback Monday in practice for an undisclosed injury.

“It worries me that something can happen to him,” Boudreau told the Pioneer Press. “I mean, that’s why we set up Monday the way we did. It was for battle drills to see how he did. I guess before we got there, something tweaked.”

While he has not been ruled out for Friday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, things aren't looking good for Parise to make his season debut.

St. Louis Blues

Alex Steen has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. To make room for Steen, the club has placed centre Wade Megan on waivers.

Steen has participated in practice the last two days as he works his way back from a broken hand.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks will start goaltender Corey Crawford in net Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues. Backup Anton Forsberg will likely get the call on Thursday, head coach Joel Quenneville told the Chicago Tribune.

Here were the lines at practice according to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun Times.

Saad-Toews-Panik

Hartman-Schmaltz-Kane

Sharp-Anisimov-DeBrincat

Bouma-Wingels-Hayden

Keith-Seabrook

Forsling-Rutta

Kempny-Murph

Washington Capitals

Capitals head coach Barry Trotz told the Washington Post that centre Tyler Graovac may miss some time with an upper-body injury he sustained Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In three games so far this season, he does not have a point.

Philadelphia Flyers

Right winger Wayne Simmonds suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers. General manager Ron Hextall said Simmonds exited for precautionary reasons and the team will know more Wednesday or Thursday.

Per GM Ron Hextall, Wayne Simmonds (lower body) was taken out of the game for precautionary reasons. Team will know more Weds or Thurs. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 18, 2017

New York Islanders

Head coach Doug Weight indicated that defenceman Ryan Pulock may play tomorrow as the Islanders take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Doug Weight: “I would pencil Pulock in for tomorrow. I’m excited to see him play. Hopefully that pencil turns to pen tomorrow morning.” pic.twitter.com/2TpekLQEGm — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 18, 2017

Pulock has been a healthy scratch in all of the Isles' games this season. Meanwhile, Jaroslav Halak will start in net.