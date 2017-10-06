Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Senators veteran defenceman Johnny Oduya left Thursday's opener against the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury and did not return. Head coach Guy Boucher didn't have much of an update on his status following the game, but mentioned they would have to call a player up from the minors for Saturday's contest against the Detroit Red Wings. - Brent Wallace, TSN

New York Islanders

Veteran right winger Jason Chimera will be in the New York Islanders opening night lineup Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets while Josh Ho-Sang will be a healthy scratch. The 21-year-old scored four goals and added six assists over 21 games last season. - NewsDay

TSN Notes

Expansion Teams 1st Game Results (1991-Present)

Team Date Res Score Opp

CBJ Oct 7/00 Lost 5-3 CHI

MIN Oct 6/00 Lost 3-1 ANA

ATL Oct 2/99 Lost 4-1 NJ

NSH Oct 10/98 Lost 1-0 FLA

ANA Oct 8/93 Lost 7-2 DET

FLA Oct 6/93 Tie 4-4 CHI

OTT Oct 8/92 Won 5-3 MTL

TB Oct 7/92 Won 7-3 CHI

SJ Oct 4/91 Lost 4-3 VAN

(Vegas at Dallas tonight)

Islanders at Blue Jackets - 7PM

CBJ were 3-1-0 vs NYI last season, 2-0-0 at home

CBJ have outscored NYI 13-2, last 2GP at CBJ

CBJ:

28-12-1 .695PTS% at home last season, T4th best home record

Atkinson (3G, 2A) in 4GP vs NYI last season

NYI:

won 6 straight to end last season, outscoring opponent 19-8, 16/17 on PK

Tavares (2G, 2A) in 4GP vs NYI last season

Panthers at Lightning - 730PM

Both teams 2-1-1 in season series last year

TB has gone 7-1-1 past 9GP at home vs FLA

FLA:

2-7-1 final 10 reg season road games in 16-17, 17GF

Yandle 4A vs TB in 4GP last season

TB:

4-0-1 in final 5 reg season home games, 21GF, 5/12 on PP

Kucherov (2G, 1A) vs FLA in 4GP last season

Golden Knights at Stars - 830PM

Last expansion teams 1st game:

MIN - Oct 6/00, CBJ - Oct 7/00 both lost

DAL:

8-4-0 final 12 reg season home GP in 16/17, 3.5GF/G

Seguin had 2G in 3GP in pre-season

VGK:

3-2-1 in pre-season, 8/37 on PP

Hunt (1G, 5A) in 4 pre-season GP