Ice Chips: Oduya day-to-day with LBI
Ottawa Senators
Senators veteran defenceman Johnny Oduya left Thursday's opener against the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury and did not return. Head coach Guy Boucher didn't have much of an update on his status following the game, but mentioned they would have to call a player up from the minors for Saturday's contest against the Detroit Red Wings. - Brent Wallace, TSN
New York Islanders
Veteran right winger Jason Chimera will be in the New York Islanders opening night lineup Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets while Josh Ho-Sang will be a healthy scratch. The 21-year-old scored four goals and added six assists over 21 games last season. - NewsDay
Expansion Teams 1st Game Results (1991-Present)
Team Date Res Score Opp
CBJ Oct 7/00 Lost 5-3 CHI
MIN Oct 6/00 Lost 3-1 ANA
ATL Oct 2/99 Lost 4-1 NJ
NSH Oct 10/98 Lost 1-0 FLA
ANA Oct 8/93 Lost 7-2 DET
FLA Oct 6/93 Tie 4-4 CHI
OTT Oct 8/92 Won 5-3 MTL
TB Oct 7/92 Won 7-3 CHI
SJ Oct 4/91 Lost 4-3 VAN
(Vegas at Dallas tonight)
Islanders at Blue Jackets - 7PM
CBJ were 3-1-0 vs NYI last season, 2-0-0 at home
CBJ have outscored NYI 13-2, last 2GP at CBJ
CBJ:
28-12-1 .695PTS% at home last season, T4th best home record
Atkinson (3G, 2A) in 4GP vs NYI last season
NYI:
won 6 straight to end last season, outscoring opponent 19-8, 16/17 on PK
Tavares (2G, 2A) in 4GP vs NYI last season
Panthers at Lightning - 730PM
Both teams 2-1-1 in season series last year
TB has gone 7-1-1 past 9GP at home vs FLA
FLA:
2-7-1 final 10 reg season road games in 16-17, 17GF
Yandle 4A vs TB in 4GP last season
TB:
4-0-1 in final 5 reg season home games, 21GF, 5/12 on PP
Kucherov (2G, 1A) vs FLA in 4GP last season
Golden Knights at Stars - 830PM
Last expansion teams 1st game:
MIN - Oct 6/00, CBJ - Oct 7/00 both lost
DAL:
8-4-0 final 12 reg season home GP in 16/17, 3.5GF/G
Seguin had 2G in 3GP in pre-season
VGK:
3-2-1 in pre-season, 8/37 on PP
Hunt (1G, 5A) in 4 pre-season GP