Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Edmonton Oilers

Defenceman Darnell Nurse skated by himself prior to the team's practice on Monday but is still only halfway into his 12-week timetable. Nurse underwent surgery to repair bone and ligament damage in his ankle in December and won't dress until at least March. - Edmonton Sun.



Carolina Hurricanes

Cam Ward will start against the Phildelphia Flyers.

Goalie Eddie Lack has returned to the team from his AHL conditioning stint after a concussion and head coach Bill Peters said he will get a start in the near future. - Raleigh News and Observer.



Anaheim Ducks

Forward Nate Thompson has returned to the Ducks following a three-game conditioning stint in the AHL. Thompson has yet to play for the Ducks this season due to an Achilles injury.

Winger Jakob Silfverberg believes he is ready to return from a concussion and could dress for the team on Tuesday against the Avalanche. Silfverberg owns 13 goals and 29 points this season. - Orange County Register.



Philadelphia Flyers

Michael Del Zotto skated with the team in practice Monday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Jan. 21. He could return to the lineup Tuesday night. - CSN Philadelphia.



New York Islanders

Both Thomas Hickey and Cal Clutterbuck have been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes with lower-body injuries. - Newsday.



Arizona Coyotes

Mike Smith will start in net against the LA Kings Tuesday night.