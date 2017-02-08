Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



DALLAS STARS

D Jamie Oleksiak nearing return to lineup. He has missed the last 12 games with a hand injury.

“He’s progressing,” Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said while admitting he’s unsure when the defenceman may be ready for action. “I think he is a possibility for later in the week.”

Ruff also had no updates on injured F Jason Spezza (upper body) and D Johnny Oduya (ankle). - Dallas Morning News



MINNESOTA WILD

D Jonas Brodin has skated daily with a skating instructor while the Wild have been on a four game road trip through western Canada. Brodin has been out with a broken finger since Jan. 17.



PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Philadelphia Flyers F Matt Read should return to lineup Thursday vs. New York Islanders after F Travis Konecny ruled out four to six weeks with let ankle and knee injuries. - CSN Philadelphia



TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Coach Jon Cooper is unsure of F Ondrej Palat’s availability for this weekend as the winger deals with an undisclosed injury. He has missed two straight games but did skate Tuesday morning. Injured F Michael Bournival (upper body) is in the same situation, Cooper confirmed.