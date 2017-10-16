Oilers Ice Chips: Draisaitl on IR, will be reevaluated on Tuesday

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Moore-Marner

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Edmonton Oilers

Practice Lines - Ryan Rishaug, TSN

Forwards

Maroon - McDavid - Yamamoto

Lucic - Nugent-Hopkins - Strome

Jokinen - Letestu - Kassian

Khaira - Malone - Slepyshev

Pakarinen - Kelly

Defencemen

Klefbom - Larsson

Russell - Benning

Nurse - Gryba

Auvitu

Practice Notes - Ryan Rishaug, TSN

- Ryan Strome moved to the wing on the second line from third line centre.

- Kailer Yamamoto remains on top line after his best game to date Saturday. Also on top powerplay unit in place of the injured Leon Draisaitl.

- After healthy scratching last game, Matt Benning back on second defensive pairing with Kris Russell.

- Draisaitl remains out with concussion/eye issue.

- Drake Caggiula is on injured reserve. Neither player will play tomorrow against the Carolina Hurricanes and both will be evaluated tomorrow to see if they can go on the upcoming road trip.

Winnipeg Jets

Practice Lines - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Little-Laine

Matthias-Copp-Tanev

Dano-Petan-Armia

Defencemen

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Poolman-Myers

Minnesota Wild

According to The Athletic Minnesota's Michael Russo, Zach Parise (undisclosed) suffered a setback and left Monday's practice early. Head coach Bruce Boudreau said he didn't know how much of a setback, but Parise apparently felt great before practice.

Boudreau admitted Parise had a “setback. I don’t know how much of a setback. I talked to him before practice & he felt great” #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 16, 2017

Buffalo Sabres

According to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, Kyle Okposo (illness) may be be back in the lineup for the Sabres' game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Washington Capitals

According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, defenceman Lars Eller missed practice because he was feeling ill. However, the team doesn't play until Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, so if Eller is feeling better he still may be eligible to play.

Lars Eller is not at practice because he's ill. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) October 16, 2017

St. Louis Blues

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that head coach Mike Yeo said forward Jaden Schwartz missed practice due to food poisoning.

Yeo says Jaden Schwartz was held out of Monday practice due to food poisoning. — Jim Thomas (@jthom1) October 16, 2017

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets announced that Gabriel Carlsson (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. He is currently listed as day-to-day after suffering the injury Friday against the New York Rangers. In a corresponding move, the team called up Markus Nutivaara from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.