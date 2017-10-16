5h ago
Ice Chips: Parise suffers setback
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
JvR-Bozak-Brown
Martin-Moore-Marner
Defencemen
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rosen-Carrick
Borgman-Polak
Edmonton Oilers
Practice Lines - Ryan Rishaug, TSN
Forwards
Maroon - McDavid - Yamamoto
Lucic - Nugent-Hopkins - Strome
Jokinen - Letestu - Kassian
Khaira - Malone - Slepyshev
Pakarinen - Kelly
Defencemen
Klefbom - Larsson
Russell - Benning
Nurse - Gryba
Auvitu
Practice Notes - Ryan Rishaug, TSN
- Ryan Strome moved to the wing on the second line from third line centre.
- Kailer Yamamoto remains on top line after his best game to date Saturday. Also on top powerplay unit in place of the injured Leon Draisaitl.
- After healthy scratching last game, Matt Benning back on second defensive pairing with Kris Russell.
- Draisaitl remains out with concussion/eye issue.
- Drake Caggiula is on injured reserve. Neither player will play tomorrow against the Carolina Hurricanes and both will be evaluated tomorrow to see if they can go on the upcoming road trip.
Winnipeg Jets
Practice Lines - Brian Munz, TSN
Forwards
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Little-Laine
Matthias-Copp-Tanev
Dano-Petan-Armia
Defencemen
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Poolman-Myers
Minnesota Wild
According to The Athletic Minnesota's Michael Russo, Zach Parise (undisclosed) suffered a setback and left Monday's practice early. Head coach Bruce Boudreau said he didn't know how much of a setback, but Parise apparently felt great before practice.
Buffalo Sabres
According to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, Kyle Okposo (illness) may be be back in the lineup for the Sabres' game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Washington Capitals
According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, defenceman Lars Eller missed practice because he was feeling ill. However, the team doesn't play until Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, so if Eller is feeling better he still may be eligible to play.
St. Louis Blues
Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that head coach Mike Yeo said forward Jaden Schwartz missed practice due to food poisoning.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets announced that Gabriel Carlsson (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. He is currently listed as day-to-day after suffering the injury Friday against the New York Rangers. In a corresponding move, the team called up Markus Nutivaara from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.