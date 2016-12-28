Dec 28
Ice Chips: Penguins' Dumoulin out 4-6 weeks
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins could be without defenceman Brian Dumoulin for the next six weeks.
Dumoulin was hit in the head with a slapshot in last night's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers are in St. Louis to play the Blues tonight. Steve Mason is to make his 19th start over the last 21 games.
Brandon Manning has gone 15 straight games without a point and isn't expected to play tonight.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in Florida to take on the Panthers tonight.
Frederik Andersen starts in goal for Toronto. Based on the lines in the morning skate, Tyler Bozak appears set to return after missing the last three games with a lower body injury. He has been activated off IR.
Toronto has won two in a row while Auston Matthews has 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 games.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens will turn to Carey Price in goal tonight as they visit the Lightning.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning host Montreal tonight and are expected to have Nikita Kucherov in the lineup. He has been out since December 10 with a lower body injury.
Ottawa Senators
Zack Smith left last night's game with an upper body injury and this morning, the Senators made a roster move. Smith is expected to miss at least 2 games.
Meantime, Craig Anderson isn't expected to rejoin his teammates for a few more weeks.
While Clarke MacArthur could return to hte lineup next month.
Calgary Flames
The Flames return to action tomorrow against the Ducks but will not have Troy Brouwer in the lineup.
Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets have re-assigned forwards Andrew Copp and Brandon Tanev to their American Hockey League affiliate, Manitoba Moose.
The 22 year-old Copp has seven points (4G, 3A) in 25 games with the Jets this season after being recalled from the Moose on Nov. 2.
Tanev has four points (2G, 2A) in 35 games in his rookie season with the Jets
Nashville Predators
P.K. Subban has missed the last 5 games with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss at least 2 more.
The Predators host Chicago tomorrow.
After those two games, the Predators host the Canadiens on January 3. Will Subban be ready to face his former team?
Anaheim Ducks
Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres expect to be without centre Ryan O'Reilly for two-to-three weeks following an appendectomy.
"The initial part is 10-14 days of healing time on the procedure and the lack thereof of appendix," coach Dan Bylsma said. "It's roughly that period of time of rest and recovery and then getting back on the ice."
O'Reilly missed six games in the season because of an oblique problem. In 27 games, he has seven goals and 18 points.
New York Rangers
Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist took part in practice this morning. He did not dress last night due to the flu.
New York plays in Arizona tomorrow.
New Jersey Devils
The injury bug continues to impact the Devils. They are in Washington tomorrow and will be without Taylor Hall and Vern Fiddler.
New Jersey lost to the Penguins 5-2 last night and have lost 9 of the last 10.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues will have Paul Stastny back in the lineup tonight against the Flyers.
He has been activated from injured reserve after missing one game with an upper-body injury.
Stastny has 17 points in 34 games this season.
Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals have assigned Zach Sanford to the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild have won 11 in a row and play host to the Islanders tomorrow before Saturday's tilt against the Blue Jackets.
But they were missing Zach Parise at practice. He had missed two games with strep throat, but returned to the lineup last night in the Wild 3-2 OT win over the Predators. Parise scored in the win.
TSN Game Notes
Maple Leafs (35P) at Panthers (36P) - 7PM
TOR is 2-0-0 vs FLA this season, both games at home. Teams split 2GP in FLA last season
FLA (15-14-6):
2-2-2 past 6GP, 14GF, 5/23 on PP
Jagr (5A) last 3GP
TOR (14-12-7):
won 2 straight, 1GA, 10/10 on PK, 3 is longest win streak on season (once)
Matthews (4G, 2A) last 6GP
-
Hurricanes (37P) at Penguins (51P) - 7PM
PIT was 3-1-1 vs CAR last season, winning final 3 meetings
PIT (23-8-5):
8-0-1 past 9GP at home, 20GA, 20/25 on PK
Crosby (2G, 1A) last 2GP at home
CAR (15-11-7):
4-0-1 past 5GP, 18GF, 3/16 on PP
Skinner (1G, 0A) last 3GP
-
Canadiens (46P) at Lightning (37P) - 730PM
MTL is 1-0-0 vs TB this season. Winning at home. MTL has won 5 straight vs TB, 2 of the wins in TB
TB (17-15-3):
won 2 straight at home, 3GA, 6/6 on PK
Hedman (1G, 9A) last 6GP
MTL (21-9-4):
lost 2 straight, 3GF, 0/6 on PP
Pacioretty 2G, 1A last 4GP
-
Flyers (44P) at Blues (41P) - 8PM
PHI was 2-0-0 vs STL last season, 4GF in each game. PHI 1-0-3 last 4GP in STL
STL (18-12-5):
0-1-1 past 2GP at home, 9GA, 4/4 on PK
Tarasenko (1G, 0A) last 4GP
PHI (20-12-4):
1-2-1 past 4GP, 4GF, 0/8 on PP
Voracek (0G, 3A) past 6GP
-
Kings (38P) at Canucks (31P) - 10PM
LAK are 1-0-0 vs VAN this season, SOW at home. Teams split 2GP in VAN last season
VAN (14-18-3):
lost 2 straight, 1GF in each game, 0/6 on PP
D Sedin 0P last 2GP, sitting on 599 career assists
LAK (17-13-4):
3-2-2 on road trip, 13GA, 21/21 on PK
Carter 5G, has scored in 3 straight games
*all times Eastern