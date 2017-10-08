45m ago
Ice Chips: Pens D Cole out indefinitely
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Ian Cole took a puck to the mouth in Saturday's victory over the Nashville Predators and will be out indefinitely until he recovers according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Cole lost some teeth after taking the Roman Josi slap shot in the mouth.
The defenceman tweeted out a picture of the teeth he lost and told fans he would be okay and will try to return as soon as possible.
Anaheim Ducks
Ducks forward Nick Ritchie missed Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury. He was a late scratch before the game and is considered day-to-day.
New York Rangers
According to Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News, Henrik Lundqvist could get the start in goal again on Sunday versus the Montreal Canadiens.
Despite getting pulled in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he could suit up having been pulled after only 20 minutes.