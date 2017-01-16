Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

After getting hurt during Saturday night's loss to the Detroit Red Wings, the Pens placed Kris Letang on the injured reserve Monday with a knee injury. The defenceman is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury as per head coach Mike Sullivan. Letang, 29, has four goals and 19 assists over 30 games with the Penguins this season. The team called up forward Jake Guentzel and defenceman Chad Ruhwedel from the American Hockey League. - Team Tweet

New York Rangers

Backup goalie Antti Raanta will be out for 7-10 days with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old is 10-4 with a 2.24 GAA with a 0.923 save percentage this season. - Team Tweet

New York Islanders

Both Cal Clutterbuck and Andrew Ladd will miss Monday afternoon's game against the Boston Bruins due to undisclosed injuries. - Team Tweet

Tampa Bay Lightning

Bolts forward Ryan Callahan will miss at least another month due to his hip injury. He's played in only 18 games this season after having surgery on his right hip over the summer. The 31-year-old Callahan has four points this season in Tampa Bay. - Tampa Bay Times

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Frankie Corrado returned to the Leafs on Monday after spending time with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Corrado, 23, has three helpers in seven AHL games this season. He's played in one game with the Leafs in 2016-17. In other news, defenceman Martin Marincin, who's been out since mid-December with a lower-body injury, returned to practice on Monday wearing a red no-contact jersey. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Detroit Red Wings

Injured goalie Jimmy Howard skated for the first time at Red Wings' practice since suffering an MCL sprain on Dec. 20. - Brendan Savage, MLive.com

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Tyler Ennis will be back in the Sabres' lineup Monday afternoon against the Dallas Stars. He's been out since Nov. 7 with a groin injury. - Team Tweet

Washington Capitals

Defenceman John Carlson will not play against the Penguins Monday night. - Dave Molinari, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Waivers

St. Louis Blues placed defenceman Brad Hunt on waivers while New York Rangers winger Marek Hrivík has cleared waivers. - NHL

NHL Notes

Islanders (40P) at Bruins (51P) - 1PM

NYI are 1-0-0 vs BOS this season, winning in BOS.

BOS (23-18-5):

3-1-1 past 5GP, 19GF, 6/20 on PP

Marchand (7G, 5A) last 6GP

NYI (16-17-8):

1-2-2 past 5GP, 12GF, 1/14 on PP

Tavares (5G) last 2GP

Stars (44P) at Sabres (41P) - 1PM

DAL was 2-0-0 vs BUF last season.

BUF (16-17-9):

lost 2 straight, 9GA, 7/9 on PK

Eichel (1A) last 4GP

DAL (18-18-8):

2-4-1 past 7GP, 24GA, 14/24 on PK

Seguin (2P) shy of 400 career, 2G, 2A last 4GP

Canadiens (60P) at Red Wings (42P) - 3PM

MTL is 2-0-0 vs DET this season, 1GA

DET (18-19-6):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 18GA, 10/13 on PK

Zetterberg (2G, 1A) last 2GP

MTL (27-11-6):

2-2-0 past 4GP, 19GA, 8/13 on PK

Pacioretty (1G, 2A) last 3GP

Lightning (44P) at Kings (48P) - 4PM

LAK were 1-0-1 vs TB last season, 2GA. LAK have gone 4-0-1 past 5GP vs TB

LAK (22-17-4):

won 2 straight, 8GF, 1/9 on PP

Carter (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

TB (20-20-4):

1-5-0 past 6GP, 27GA, 16/20 on PK

Hedman (7A) last 7GP

Jets (44P) at Sharks (52P) - 4PM

SJ was 2-1-0 vs WPG last season, 2-0-0 at home

SJ (25-16-2):

lost 2 straight, 2GF, 1/5 on PP

Burns (2G, 7A) last 5GP

WPG (20-22-4):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 14GA, 7/9 on PK

Scheifele (2G, 1A) last 3GP

Capitals (63P) at Penguins (57P) - 7PM

WSH is 2-0-1 vs PIT this season, 0-0-1 in PIT.

PIT (26-11-5):

lost 3 straight, all on the road, 15GA, 8/13 on PK

Crosby (0G, 4A) last 5GP

WSH (29-9-5):

won 9 straight, outscoring opponent 40-11, 38/43 on PK

Ocechkin (3G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

Coyotes (32P) at Oilers (53P) - 9PM

ARZ is 2-1-0 vs EDM this season, 1-0-0 in EDM. All 3GP decided by 1G

EDM (23-15-7):

won 2 straight, 3GA, 4/4 on PK

McDavid 2P shy of 100 career, 0G, 2A last 3GP

ARZ (13-23-6):

0-3-1 past 4GP on road, 5GF, 1/9 on PP

Doan (2A) last 8GP