2h ago
Ice Chips: Pens D Letang out week-to-week
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Pittsburgh Penguins
After getting hurt during Saturday night's loss to the Detroit Red Wings, the Pens placed Kris Letang on the injured reserve Monday with a knee injury. The defenceman is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury as per head coach Mike Sullivan. Letang, 29, has four goals and 19 assists over 30 games with the Penguins this season. The team called up forward Jake Guentzel and defenceman Chad Ruhwedel from the American Hockey League. - Team Tweet
New York Rangers
Backup goalie Antti Raanta will be out for 7-10 days with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old is 10-4 with a 2.24 GAA with a 0.923 save percentage this season. - Team Tweet
New York Islanders
Both Cal Clutterbuck and Andrew Ladd will miss Monday afternoon's game against the Boston Bruins due to undisclosed injuries. - Team Tweet
Tampa Bay Lightning
Bolts forward Ryan Callahan will miss at least another month due to his hip injury. He's played in only 18 games this season after having surgery on his right hip over the summer. The 31-year-old Callahan has four points this season in Tampa Bay. - Tampa Bay Times
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Frankie Corrado returned to the Leafs on Monday after spending time with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Corrado, 23, has three helpers in seven AHL games this season. He's played in one game with the Leafs in 2016-17. In other news, defenceman Martin Marincin, who's been out since mid-December with a lower-body injury, returned to practice on Monday wearing a red no-contact jersey. - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Detroit Red Wings
Injured goalie Jimmy Howard skated for the first time at Red Wings' practice since suffering an MCL sprain on Dec. 20. - Brendan Savage, MLive.com
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Tyler Ennis will be back in the Sabres' lineup Monday afternoon against the Dallas Stars. He's been out since Nov. 7 with a groin injury. - Team Tweet
Washington Capitals
Defenceman John Carlson will not play against the Penguins Monday night. - Dave Molinari, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Waivers
St. Louis Blues placed defenceman Brad Hunt on waivers while New York Rangers winger Marek Hrivík has cleared waivers. - NHL
NHL Notes
Islanders (40P) at Bruins (51P) - 1PM
NYI are 1-0-0 vs BOS this season, winning in BOS.
BOS (23-18-5):
3-1-1 past 5GP, 19GF, 6/20 on PP
Marchand (7G, 5A) last 6GP
NYI (16-17-8):
1-2-2 past 5GP, 12GF, 1/14 on PP
Tavares (5G) last 2GP
Stars (44P) at Sabres (41P) - 1PM
DAL was 2-0-0 vs BUF last season.
BUF (16-17-9):
lost 2 straight, 9GA, 7/9 on PK
Eichel (1A) last 4GP
DAL (18-18-8):
2-4-1 past 7GP, 24GA, 14/24 on PK
Seguin (2P) shy of 400 career, 2G, 2A last 4GP
Canadiens (60P) at Red Wings (42P) - 3PM
MTL is 2-0-0 vs DET this season, 1GA
DET (18-19-6):
1-2-1 past 4GP, 18GA, 10/13 on PK
Zetterberg (2G, 1A) last 2GP
MTL (27-11-6):
2-2-0 past 4GP, 19GA, 8/13 on PK
Pacioretty (1G, 2A) last 3GP
Lightning (44P) at Kings (48P) - 4PM
LAK were 1-0-1 vs TB last season, 2GA. LAK have gone 4-0-1 past 5GP vs TB
LAK (22-17-4):
won 2 straight, 8GF, 1/9 on PP
Carter (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
TB (20-20-4):
1-5-0 past 6GP, 27GA, 16/20 on PK
Hedman (7A) last 7GP
Jets (44P) at Sharks (52P) - 4PM
SJ was 2-1-0 vs WPG last season, 2-0-0 at home
SJ (25-16-2):
lost 2 straight, 2GF, 1/5 on PP
Burns (2G, 7A) last 5GP
WPG (20-22-4):
0-2-1 past 3GP, 14GA, 7/9 on PK
Scheifele (2G, 1A) last 3GP
Capitals (63P) at Penguins (57P) - 7PM
WSH is 2-0-1 vs PIT this season, 0-0-1 in PIT.
PIT (26-11-5):
lost 3 straight, all on the road, 15GA, 8/13 on PK
Crosby (0G, 4A) last 5GP
WSH (29-9-5):
won 9 straight, outscoring opponent 40-11, 38/43 on PK
Ocechkin (3G, 4A) 4 game PT streak
Coyotes (32P) at Oilers (53P) - 9PM
ARZ is 2-1-0 vs EDM this season, 1-0-0 in EDM. All 3GP decided by 1G
EDM (23-15-7):
won 2 straight, 3GA, 4/4 on PK
McDavid 2P shy of 100 career, 0G, 2A last 3GP
ARZ (13-23-6):
0-3-1 past 4GP on road, 5GF, 1/9 on PP
Doan (2A) last 8GP