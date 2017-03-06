Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

--

Ottawa Senators

The team hit the ice on Monday morning ahead of tonight's game against the Boston Bruins at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Sens morning skate lines vs Bos

Dzingel-turris-smith

Burrows-brassard-stone

Hoffman-pageau-pyatt

Stalberg-kelly-wingels

7:30 on TDN1200 — gord wilson (@gordwilson) March 6, 2017

The lines are the same from the Sens' 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, but defenceman Dion Phaneuf was absent from the skate with an illness and might not feature tonight.

Guy Boucher says Dion Phaneuf may not play tonight because he is sick. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) March 6, 2017

In 63 games this season, the 31-year-old native of Edmonton has nine goals and 17 assists.

--

Toronto Maple Leafs

As the team prepares for practice on Monday morning, the Leafs have a pair of absences. Connor Carrick isn't present, but he was spotted skating on his own earlier this morning.

#Leafs have assembled for practice. Everyone present except for Connor Carrick, who we saw skate by earlier on his own. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) March 6, 2017

Ben Smith is also not at practice.

Leaf roll call indicates all on ice this morning except Ben Smith. #tmltalk — Paul Hendrick (@HennyTweets) March 6, 2017

Coach Mike Babcock has made one one line change at practice, flipping Connor Brown and William Nylander. Brown flips back to the top line with Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman, while Nylander slots alongside Leo Komarov and Nazem Kadri.

Lines at Leafs practice



Hyman-Matthews-Brown

Komarov-Kadri-Nylander

JVR-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Boyle-Soshnikov



So, Connor, William flipped — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 6, 2017

With no Carrick, Martin Marincin is the extra defenceman.

Defence pairs:

Rielly-Zaitsev

Gardiner-Marchenko

Hunwick-Polak

Marincin — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) March 6, 2017

--

Detroit Red Wings

The team will be dealing with an injury to defenceman Ryan Sproul ahead of a back-to-back with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Sproul, 24, injured his knee in Saturday's win in Saturday's win over the Edmonton Oilers. He's not expected to play in either game and Robbie Russo has been recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. In 27 games this season, Sproul has a goal and six assists. - Detroit News

--

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy looks to get the call tonight at home to the New York Rangers.

Vasilevskiy first off ice. Will start for #tblightning. Won last three starts. — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) March 6, 2017

In 35 games this season, Vasilevskiy is 14-13-5 with a goals against average of 2.69 and a .913 save percentage. He's won three in a row.

Bolts coach Jon Cooper also offered an update on Steven Stamkos, noting that there still is no timeline in place for his return.

#tblightning Cooper said he had no specific update on Stamkos timetable. Doesn't know when Stamkos will fully participate in team practice — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) March 6, 2017

Stamkos, 27, has been out since November 15 with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.

--

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs are off until Wednesday night when they visit the Vancouver Canucks, but general manager Marc Bergevin doesn't seem to be terribly interested in talking to anybody today.

Marc Bergevin hiding behind a tree trying to elude the media as he heads for lunch. It worked. pic.twitter.com/xTW2elhCEH — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 6, 2017

--

Minnesota Wild

The team is expected to issue an update today on the status of Christian Folin. The defenceman took a spill into the board on Sunday during the Wild's 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks and appeared to badly hurt his right arm/wrist. - Minneapolis Star-Tribune

--

Washington Capitals

Braden Holtby looks to get his first career win against the Dallas Stars on Monday next when they visit the Verizon Center.

Holtby is the first goalie off the ice. #CapsStars — Tarik El-Bashir (@TarikCSN) March 6, 2017

The Stars are the only team that Holtby hasn't defeated in his NHL career. He's 0-3-0 against them.