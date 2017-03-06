3h ago
Ice Chips: Phaneuf out vs. Bruins?
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
--
Ottawa Senators
The team hit the ice on Monday morning ahead of tonight's game against the Boston Bruins at the Canadian Tire Centre.
The lines are the same from the Sens' 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, but defenceman Dion Phaneuf was absent from the skate with an illness and might not feature tonight.
In 63 games this season, the 31-year-old native of Edmonton has nine goals and 17 assists.
Sens D:
Claesson-Karlsson
Methot-Ceci
Borowiecki-Wideman
Scratches: Chris DiDomenico and Jyrki Jokipakka
Craig Anderson (18-8-1, 2.25 GAA and .930 SV%) gets the call in net. - Notes from Brent Wallace
--
Toronto Maple Leafs
As the team prepares for practice on Monday morning, the Leafs have a pair of absences. Connor Carrick isn't present, but he was spotted skating on his own earlier this morning.
Ben Smith is also not at practice, after having wires removed from his hand as a follow-up from surgery late last year.
Coach Mike Babcock has made one one line change at practice, flipping Connor Brown and William Nylander. Brown flips back to the top line with Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman, while Nylander slots alongside Leo Komarov and Nazem Kadri.
With no Carrick, Martin Marincin is the extra defenceman.
--
Detroit Red Wings
The team will be dealing with an injury to defenceman Ryan Sproul ahead of a back-to-back with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Sproul, 24, injured his knee in Saturday's win in Saturday's win over the Edmonton Oilers. He's not expected to play in either game and Robbie Russo has been recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. In 27 games this season, Sproul has a goal and six assists. - Detroit News
Gustav Nyquist missed Monday's practice with an illness. If he's too sick to play against the Leafs on Tuesday, Mitchell Callahan will take his spot in the lineup.
--
Tampa Bay Lightning
Andrei Vasilevskiy looks to get the call tonight at home to the New York Rangers.
In 35 games this season, Vasilevskiy is 14-13-5 with a goals against average of 2.69 and a .913 save percentage. He's won three in a row.
Bolts coach Jon Cooper also offered an update on Steven Stamkos, noting that there still is no timeline in place for his return.
Stamkos, 27, has been out since November 15 with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.
--
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs are off until Wednesday night when they visit the Vancouver Canucks, but general manager Marc Bergevin doesn't seem to be terribly interested in talking to anybody today.
--
Minnesota Wild
The team is expected to issue an update today on the status of Christian Folin. The defenceman took a spill into the board on Sunday during the Wild's 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks and appeared to badly hurt his right arm/wrist. - Minneapolis Star-Tribune
--
Washington Capitals
Braden Holtby looks to get his first career win against the Dallas Stars on Monday next when they visit the Verizon Center.
The Stars are the only team that Holtby hasn't defeated in his NHL career. He's 0-3-0 against them.
--
Buffalo Sabres
Dmitry Kulikov has already been ruled out of Tuesday's contest with the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury incurred in Saturday's loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kulikov has already missed 39 games this season.
--
San Jose Sharks
Joakim Ryan has been returned to the team's AHL affiliate San Jose Barracuda, which could mean the return of David Schlemko to the lineup ahead of tonight's game with the Winnipeg Jets.
Schlemko, 29, missed Sunday's game with the Wild with a lower-body injury incurred last Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.