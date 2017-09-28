Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Mike Babcock announced that defenceman Roman Polak will make his preseason debut Saturday when the Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings. Polak badly injured his leg in Game 2 of their opening round series against the Washington Capitals last spring, forcing him to have off-season surgery in the summer. The 31-year-old signed a professional tryout with Toronto a couple weeks ago.

Babcock also said Roman Polak will make his preseason debut in Saturday's game at Ricoh — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 28, 2017

Thursday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Martin-Aaltonen-Brown

Fehr-Moore-Leivo

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Marincin-Carrick

Borgman-Rosen

Montreal Canadiens

Thursday Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Pacioretty - Drouin - Gallagher

Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen

Galchenyuk - Danault - Shaw

Byron - De La Rose - Hemsky

Carr - Holland - Mitchell

Martinsen - Froese - McCarron

Defence

Jerabek - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Mete - Benn

Gelinas - Davidson

Morrow - Streit

Goalies

Price

Fucale

Minnesota Wild

Veteran Wild forward Zach Parise may not be ready to play the season opener next Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings with a back injury, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune. After missing the first week of camp, the 33-year-old practiced with his team on Wednesday, but was forced to leaves 15 minutes early.

“Well, I’m sure that’s his goal if you ask him,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said when asked if he'll be ready for opening night. “To me, it’s an 82-game season. You know, I’d take 70 or 75 games right now.”

The forward scored 19 goals and added 23 assists over 69 games with Minnesota in 2016-17, his fifth year with the team.

In other injury news, defenceman Matt Dumba, who hurt his ankle during a game on Tuesday, skated with the Wild on Thursday and should be ready for the opener. - Dane Mizutani, Pioneer Press

Matt Dumba is back on the ice this morning so that "tweaked" ankle seems to be doing fine. He won't travel tonight for the #MNWild. — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) September 28, 2017

Boston Bruins

Backup goalie Anton Khudobin returned to the ice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice with a lower-body injury. - Joe Haggerty, CSNNE.com

As Bruce Cassidy expected, Anton Khudobin back out on the ice today after missing practice w/a lower body injury yesterday — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) September 28, 2017

Philadelphia Flyers

2017 second overall pick Nolan Patrick as well as forward Oskar Lindblom have done enough to likely make the opening night roster, according to CSNPhilly. Patrick, 19, has two assists over five preseason games. - CSNPhilly