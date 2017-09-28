3h ago
Ice Chips: Polak to play Saturday vs. Wings
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 2
Toronto Maple Leafs
Head coach Mike Babcock announced that defenceman Roman Polak will make his preseason debut Saturday when the Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings. Polak badly injured his leg in Game 2 of their opening round series against the Washington Capitals last spring, forcing him to have off-season surgery in the summer. The 31-year-old signed a professional tryout with Toronto a couple weeks ago.
Thursday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
JvR-Bozak-Marner
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
Martin-Aaltonen-Brown
Fehr-Moore-Leivo
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Marincin-Carrick
Borgman-Rosen
Montreal Canadiens
Thursday Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Pacioretty - Drouin - Gallagher
Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen
Galchenyuk - Danault - Shaw
Byron - De La Rose - Hemsky
Carr - Holland - Mitchell
Martinsen - Froese - McCarron
Defence
Jerabek - Weber
Alzner - Petry
Mete - Benn
Gelinas - Davidson
Morrow - Streit
Goalies
Price
Fucale
Minnesota Wild
Veteran Wild forward Zach Parise may not be ready to play the season opener next Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings with a back injury, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune. After missing the first week of camp, the 33-year-old practiced with his team on Wednesday, but was forced to leaves 15 minutes early.
“Well, I’m sure that’s his goal if you ask him,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said when asked if he'll be ready for opening night. “To me, it’s an 82-game season. You know, I’d take 70 or 75 games right now.”
The forward scored 19 goals and added 23 assists over 69 games with Minnesota in 2016-17, his fifth year with the team.
In other injury news, defenceman Matt Dumba, who hurt his ankle during a game on Tuesday, skated with the Wild on Thursday and should be ready for the opener. - Dane Mizutani, Pioneer Press
Boston Bruins
Backup goalie Anton Khudobin returned to the ice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice with a lower-body injury. - Joe Haggerty, CSNNE.com
Philadelphia Flyers
2017 second overall pick Nolan Patrick as well as forward Oskar Lindblom have done enough to likely make the opening night roster, according to CSNPhilly. Patrick, 19, has two assists over five preseason games. - CSNPhilly