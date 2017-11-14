Oilers Ice Chips: Edmonton looks to tighten things up at home

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Nashville Predators

The Predators announced that defenceman Yannick Weber (lower body) will be out two-to-four weeks and forward Scott Hartnell (lower-body) will be out three-to-five weeks. Both players were placed on injured reserve,

Hartnell, 35, owns four goals and seven points in 16 games with the Predators this season. Weber, 29, has posted two assists in 12 games this year.

It was not all bad news for the Predators on Tuesday, though, as head coach Peter Laviolette said centre Nick Bonino (lower-body) will return to face the Washington Capitals Tuesday night. Bonino has missed the last 11 games due to injury.

Peter Laviolette says Nick Bonino will be able to play tonight. #Preds #WSHvsNSH — Thomas Willis (@TomAWillis) November 14, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

According to TSN's John Lu, Carey Price (lower body) did not skate today and will not skate tomorrow for the Canadiens.

#Habs Price is taking a couple of days off the ice because he says his recovery was stagnating and not progressing the way he wanted, but insists he will be back soon. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 14, 2017

Practice Lines

Forwards

Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Byron

Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher

De La Rose - Mitchell -Froese

Defencemen

Benn - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Mete - Morrow

Goaltenders

Lindgren starting

Fucale

Scratched: Davidson

Injured: Lehkonen (LBI), Montoya (concussion)

IR: Price (LBI), Schlemko (hand), Hemsky (concussion), Scherbak (knee)

Winger Artturi Lehkonen will not play tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to a lower-body injury.

Artturi Lehkonen ne jouera pas ce soir (blessure au bas du corps) / @arsilehkonen will not play tonight (lower-body injury). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs

Although the Maple Leafs have the day off from practice, Auston Matthews (upper body) was at the team's practice facility skating along with Tyler Bozak and recently recalled winger Nikita Soshnikov. Matthews hasn't played since Nov. 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Auston Matthews skated for about an hour today (with cameos by Bozak, Soshnikov) ... this is how it looked: https://t.co/tMq4OaiNpX — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 14, 2017

Winnipeg Jets

Practice Lines - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Matthias-Hendricks-Armia

Defencemen

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Goaltenders

Hellebuyck

Mason

New Jersey Devils

According to Devils beat reporter Amanda Stein, forwards Travis Zajac (pectoral) and Michael McLeod (torn meniscus) were on the ice for full a team practice. Andrew Gross of the North Jersey Record reports that Zajac says he thinks he might be able to return for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs. Zajac underwent pectoral surgery on Aug. 17 and has yet to play this season while McLeod had knee surgery on Oct. 12 and has been out since the preseason.

Zajac and McLeod on the ice for another full practice with the #NJDevils. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 14, 2017

Travis Zajac says he thinks Thursday at Toronto could be a possibility. Not sure yet. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) November 14, 2017

Stein also reports defenceman Mirco Mueller will have surgery on Thursday after suffering a fractured clavicle on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks and will be out indefinitely.

BREAKING:#NJDevils: Mirco Mueller has a fractured clavicle from hit delivered by Blackhawks John Hanley on Sunday.



•Out indefinitely.



•Will have surgery on Thursday. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 14, 2017

Washington Capitals

The Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan reports that defenceman Matt Niskanen (hand) will return tonight for the Capitals' game against the Predators. Niskanen has missed the past 13 games due to a hand injury.

So, seems Niskanen is playing tonight after 13 games out. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) November 14, 2017

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues announced Beau Bennett has been assigned to the AHL's Chicago Wolves. The 25-year-old winger has yet to record a point in six games with the Blues this season.

Florida Panthers

Forward Jared McCann (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 4. According to Matthew DeFranks of the Sun Sentinel, McCann skated with his teammates in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday.

Jared McCann is skating in a non-contact Jersey this morning. #FlaPanthers — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 14, 2017

Jared McCann is on IR for the #FlaPanthers, but it doesn't really matter because he's already missed a week. Just creates a space for Curtis Valk. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 14, 2017

Game Notes

Best Records In NHL – Oct. 20th to Present

Team GP W L OTL Pts%

Tampa Bay Lightning 10 8 1 1 .850

New York Rangers 10 8 2 0 .800

Winnipeg Jets 10 6 1 3 .750

San Jose Sharks 11 8 3 0 .727

St. Louis Blues 11 7 3 1 .682

Worst Road PK’s This Season

Team PK% TSH PPGA

Buffalo Sabres 66.7 27 9

Columbus Blue Jackets 66.7 21 7

Colorado Avalanche 70.5 44 13

Montreal Canadiens 70.7 41 12

Vancouver Canucks 72.7 33 9

Worst Home Records This Season

Team GP W L OTL Pts%

Arizona Coyotes 8 1 6 1 .188

Edmonton Oilers 9 3 6 0 .333

Buffalo Sabres 7 2 4 1 .357

Vancouver Canucks 9 3 4 2 .444

Anaheim Ducks 11 4 5 2 .455

Longest active games streaks in regular season in the NHL:

1 – Andrew Cogliano 803

2 – Keith Yandle 649

3 – Patrick Marleau 643

4 – Phil Kessel 629

5 – Karl Alzner 558

Sabres (13P) at Penguins (21P) - 7PM ET

PIT was 2-0-1 vs BUF last season. PIT has won 6 straight at home vs BUF

PIT (9-7-3):

1-2-2 last 5GP, 11GF, 2/19 on PP

Kessel (3G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

BUF (5-9-3):

0-1-1 last 2GP, 1GF in each game, 2/5 on PP

Kane (3G, 2A) last 6GP

Stars (18P) at Panthers (12P) - 7:30PM ET

Teams split 2GP last season. DAL winning in FLA. DAL has won 3 straight in FLA

FLA (5-9-2):

1-4-2 last 7GP, 28GA, 17/24 on PK

Huberdeau (5A) last 4GP

DAL (9-8-0):

lost 2 straight on the road, 5GA in each game, 4/7 on PK

Radulov (5G, 6A) 8 game PT streak

Blue Jackets (21P) at Canadiens (17P) - 7:30PM ET on TSN2 (regional)

CBJ were 2-0-1 vs MTL last season, 2GA

MTL (8-9-1):

4-1-0 last 5GP, 10GA, 10/14 on PK

Drouin (1G, 2A) last 4GP

CBJ (10-7-1):

1-3-1 last 5GP, 10GF, 0/13 on PP

Panarin (2G) last 5GP

Coyotes (7P) at Jets (21P) - 8PM ET on TSN3 (regional)

WPG is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning in ARZ. WPG is 7-0-0 at home all-time vs ARZ

WPG (9-4-3):

6-1-3 last 10GP, 34GF, 11/34 on PP

Wheeler (1G, 10A) last 5GP

ARZ (2-14-3):

0-2-2 last 4GP, 6GF, 1/11 on PP

Keller (0P) last 3GP

Capitals (21P) at Predators (20P) - 8PM ET

NSH was 2-0-0 vs WSH last season.3GA.

NSH (9-5-2):

won 4 straight, 16GF, 3/16 on PP

Forsberg (3A) last 3GP

WSH (10-7-1):

won 2 straight, 1GA in each game, 4/4 on PK

Ovechkin (3G, 1A) last 5GP

Flyers (18P) at Wild (16P) - 8PM ET

MIN is 1-0-0 vs PHI this season, shutout win in PHI. PHI has won 3 straight in MIN

MIN (7-7-2):

won 2 straight, both on road, 0GA, 6/6 on PK

Zucker (6G, 1A) 4 game PT streak

PHI (8-7-2):

2-1-1 last 4GP, 6GA, 10/12 on PK

Voracek (2G, 3A) last 3GP

Knights (21P) at Oilers (14P) - 9PM ET

First meeting between teams

EDM (6-9-2):

0-1-1 past 2GP, both on road, 3GF, 1/2 on PP

McDavid (2G, 1A) last 4GP

VGK (10-5-1):

1-4-1 last 6 road games, 24GA, 14/19 on PK

Perron (1G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

Canucks (18P) at Kings (26P) -10:30PM ET

VAN was 2-1-1 vs LAK last season. 1-0-1 at LAK

LAK (11-4-2):

lost 2 straight, both at home, 3GF, 1/7 on PP

Kopitar (2G, 8A) 8 game PT streak

VAN (8-7-2):

lost 2 straight, both on the road, outscored 9-1, 0/10 on PP

Boeser (1A) last 4GP