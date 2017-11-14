Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

According to TSN's John Lu, Carey Price (lower body) did not skate today and will not skate tomorrow for the Canadiens.

Forwards

Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Byron

Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher

De La Rose - Mitchell -Froese

Defencemen

Benn - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Mete - Morrow

Goaltenders

Lindgren starting

Fucale

Scratched: Davidson

Injured: Lehkonen (LBI), Montoya (concussion)

IR: Price (LBI), Schlemko (hand), Hemsky (concussion), Scherbak (knee)

Winger Artturi Lehkonen will not play tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Although the Maple Leafs have the day off from practice, Auston Matthews (upper body) was at the team's practice facility skating along with Tyler Bozak and recently recalled winger Nikita Soshnikov. Matthews hasn't played since Nov. 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

New Jersey Devils

According to Devils beat reporter Amanda Stein, forwards Travis Zajac (pectoral) and Michael McLeod (torn meniscus) were on the ice for full a team practice. Zajac underwent pectoral surgery on Aug. 17 and has yet to play this season while McLeod had knee surgery on Oct. 12 and has been out since the preseason.