1h ago
Ice Chips: Price not skating for Canadiens
TSN.ca Staff
Julien impressed with Lindgren so far
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
According to TSN's John Lu, Carey Price (lower body) did not skate today and will not skate tomorrow for the Canadiens.
Forwards
Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw
Galchenyuk - Drouin - Byron
Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher
De La Rose - Mitchell -Froese
Defencemen
Benn - Weber
Alzner - Petry
Mete - Morrow
Goaltenders
Lindgren starting
Fucale
Scratched: Davidson
Injured: Lehkonen (LBI), Montoya (concussion)
IR: Price (LBI), Schlemko (hand), Hemsky (concussion), Scherbak (knee)
Winger Artturi Lehkonen will not play tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to a lower-body injury.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Although the Maple Leafs have the day off from practice, Auston Matthews (upper body) was at the team's practice facility skating along with Tyler Bozak and recently recalled winger Nikita Soshnikov. Matthews hasn't played since Nov. 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
New Jersey Devils
According to Devils beat reporter Amanda Stein, forwards Travis Zajac (pectoral) and Michael McLeod (torn meniscus) were on the ice for full a team practice. Zajac underwent pectoral surgery on Aug. 17 and has yet to play this season while McLeod had knee surgery on Oct. 12 and has been out since the preseason.