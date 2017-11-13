Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price (lower body) skated with goaltender coach Stephane Waite today. Price suffered a lower-body injury in the Canadiens' 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 2 and was placed on injured reserve last Saturday. He will be eligible to return on Tuesday when the Canadiens host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Defenceman David Schlemko skated with strength and conditioning coach Pierre Allard on Monday as he continues to work his way back from hand surgery. Schlemko, acquired in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights during the off-season, is yet to play this season. He was ruled out for three-to-four weeks after the surgery on Oct. 18.

Toronto Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, Auston Matthews (upper body) is absent from practice along with Tyler Bozak and William Nylander. Roman Polak is dressed as a forward. Matthews hasn't played since Nov. 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights, but the Maple Leafs have gone 3-0 in his absence.

Lines at Leafs practice - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Komarov-Kadri-Polak

Hyman-Marleau-Brown

van Riemsdyk-Gauthier-Marner

Martin-Moore-Leivo

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Goaltenders

Andersen

McElhinney

Absent: Matthews, Bozak, Nylander

Ottawa Senators

The Senators sent forwards Nick Paul and Jack Rodewald and defenceman Ben Harpur down to the AHL's Bellville Senators as well as goaltender Marcus Hogberg to the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.

Boston Bruins

David Krejci (back) could be available to return to the Bruins' lineup for their West Coast road trip starting on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks. The forward has been out since Oct. 19. - Boston Globe

Phildadelphia Flyers

The team recalled defenceman Mark Alt on Monday. Alt has played in four games with the Flyers this season.

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Mirco Mueller was injured sustained a left arm injury in the first period of Sunday's win over the Chicago Blackhawks and did not return. Mueller played just 18 seconds in the game before exiting. Mueller left after a hard hit by John Hayden of the Blackhawks. - North Jersey.com

Game Notes

Longest Active Point Streaks

GM PLAYER TEAM G A PTS

8 MIKE HOFFMAN OTTAWA 3 8 11

8 ANZE KOPITAR LOS ANGELES 2 8 10

7 ERIK KARLSSON OTTAWA 1 10 11

7 ALEXANDER RADULOV DALLAS 4 6 10

7 KEVIN SHATTENKIRK NY RANGERS 3 7 10

7 TOREY KRUG BOSTON 2 7 9

6 JOHNNY GAUDREAU CALGARY 4 6 10

6 SEAN MONAHAN CALGARY 3 5 8

Stars (18 Points) at Hurricanes (16 Points) - 7PM ET

DAL is 1-0-0 vs CAR this season, winning at home. DAL has won 6 straight vs CAR

CAR (6-5-4):

2-0-2 last 4GP, 7GA, 9/10 on PK

Williams (1G, 3A) 3 game PT streak

DAL (9-7-0):

4-2-0 past 6GP, 17GF, 6/17 on PP

Klingberg (1G, 6A) 3 game PT streak

Blues (27 Points) at Flames (18 Points) - 9PM ET

STL is 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, winning at home. STL has won 4 of past 5GP in CGY

CGY (9-7-0):

4-1-0 past 5GP, all at home, 17GF, 3/15 on PP

Gaudreau (4G, 6A) 6 game PT streak

STL (13-4-1):

3-0-1 last 4GP on road, 8GA, 7/10 on PK

Schwartz (2G, 5A) last 6GP