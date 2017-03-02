Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

--

Montreal Canadiens

A trio of newly acquired Habs in Steve Ott, Dwight King and Andreas Martinsen were present for the morning skate at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Carey Price (27-16-5, 2.37 GAA, .920 SV%) starts in goal against the Nashville Predators and former teammate P.K. Subban.

#Habs Carey Price amorce son rituel de matin de match avec Stéphane Waite. Donc non, ça ne devrait pas être Montoya contre Subban

😬 — Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) March 2, 2017

Projected lines vs Predators

Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov

Lehkonen - Galchenyuk- Gallagher

Byron - Plekanec - Shaw

King - Mitchell - McCarron

Markov - Weber

Emelin - Petry

Beaulieu - Benn

Price starting

Montoya

--

Ottawa Senators

Projected lines vs Avalanche

Smith Turris Hoffman

Burrows Brassard Stone

Dzingel Pageau Pyatt

Stalberg Kelly Wingels

Methot Karlsson

Ceci Phaneuf

Borowiecki Wideman



Anderson

Condon

--

Boston Bruins

Forward Drew Stafford, who was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday for a sixth-round pick, will not make his debut for his new team Thursday against the New York Rangers. - Team Tweet

Coach Cassidy said Stafford will not play in tonight's game. He's flying in today & will practice on Friday with the team. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 2, 2017

--

Dallas Stars

Veteran forward Ales Hemsky will make his season debut Thursday night against New York Islanders. The 33-year-old has played in only game this season (Oct. 22) due to a hip injury. - Sean Shapiro, NHL.com

Hemsky will return tonight — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) March 2, 2017

--

Washington Capitals

Braden Holtby (32-8-5, 1.95 GAA, .929 SV%) gets the call in net tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

It's likely defenceman Brooks Orpik will play against the New Jersey Devils Thursday. TJ Oshie will not play.

Oshie is out, Orpik 'probably' in tonight, Trotz confirms. #Caps — JJ Regan (@JJReganCSN) March 2, 2017

Holtby is the first goalie off the ice. #CapsDevils — Tarik El-Bashir (@TarikCSN) March 2, 2017

--

Columbus Blue Jackets

It'll be Sergei Bobrovsky (32-13-4, 2.18 GAA, .926 SV%) between the pipes tonight versus the Minnesota Wild in Columbus.

BOB starts for #cbj — Michael Russo (@Russostrib) March 2, 2017

Lauri Korpikoski, acquired at the deadline from the Dallas Stars, looks to make his debut on Thursday on a line with William Karlsson and Josh Anderson.

#CBJ Lauri Korpikoski skating on third (fourth?) line with William Karlsson and Josh Anderson. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 2, 2017

--

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Anthony Duclair will not play against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night, but could be in the lineup Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Duclair en route to Buffalo, Tippett said. Won't play tonight. — Sarah McLellan (@azc_mclellan) March 2, 2017

New York Rangers

Pavel Buchnevich's stay with the Hartford Wolf Pack was a short one as he's been recalled to the big club.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have recalled Pavel Buchnevich from @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 2, 2017

Buchnevich, 21, has six goals and nine assists with the Rangers in 26 games this season.

--

Philadelphia Flyers

The newly acquired Valtteri Filppula joined his team for morning skate on Thursday, where he slotted in on a line with Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek.

Filppula will center Schenn and Voracek. #Flyers — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) March 2, 2017

Steve Mason (17-17-8, 2.83 GAA, .903 SV%) starts in goal on Thursday at home to the Florida Panthers.

Mason will start, as expected. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) March 2, 2017

--

Game Notes

Rangers (82P) at Bruins (72P) - 7PM

NYR 2-0-0 vs BOS this season, both games 5-2. 1-0-0 in BOS

BOS (33-24-6):

won 3 straight, outscoring opponent 14-5, 2/5 on PP

Marchand (3G, 4A) 3 game PT streak

NYR (40-21-2):

lost 2 straight, 9GA, 2/4 on PK

Miller (1G, 1A) last 7GP

Coyotes (51P) at Sabres (63P) - 7PM

ARZ is 1-0-0 vs BUF this season, winning at home. BUF 2-0-1 past 3 at home vs ARZ

BUF (26-26-11):

0-3-1 past 4GP, 10GF, 1/11 on PP

Eichel (1G, 6A) 6 game PT streak

ARZ (22-33-7):

3-5-0 past 8GP, 20GF, 2/26 on PP

Vrbata (4G, 8A) 10 game PT streak

Panthers (68P) at Flyers (65P) - 7PM

PHI is 2-0-0 vs FLA this season, 3GA, 1-0-0 at home

PHI (29-26-7):

2-3-1 past 6GP at home, 8GF, 3/17 on PP

Voracek (2GF) scored in 2 straight GP

FLA (29-23-10):

won 5 straight on road, 22GF, 3/14 on PP

Trocheck (1G) last 4GP

Devils (62P) at Capitals (91P) - 7PM

WSH is 2-0-1 vs NJ this season, 5GA, 0-0-1 at home

WSH (42-13-7):

3-1-0 past 4GP, 12GF, 2/7 on PP

Ovechkin (0P) last 3GP

NJ (25-25-12):

0-2-2 past 4GP, 16GA, 4/7 on PK

Hall (1G, 3A) last 4GP

Wild (88P) at Blue Jackets (84P) - 7PM

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs MIN this season, winning in MIN. CBJ are 2-1-0 past 3 at home vs MIN

CBJ (39-16-6):

4-1-1 past 6GP, 10GA, 8/9 on PP

Atkinson (2G, 2A) last 5GP

MIN (41-14-6):

4-1-0 last 5GP, 22GF, 5/13 on PP

Granlund (5G, 4A) 5 game PT streak

Predators (73P) at Canadiens (78P) - 730PM

MTL is 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, OTW in NSH. MTL 1-0-1 past 2GP at home vs NSH

MTL (35-21-8):

won 3 straight, 5GA, 5/6 on PK

Pacioretty (3G, 1A) 3 game PT streak

NSH (32-22-9):

won 4 straight, 19GF, 6/16 on PP

Forsberg (10G, 4A) 6 game PT steak

Avalanche (37P) at Senators (72P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP last season, COL winning in OTT. COL 5-1-0 in OTT in shootout era

OTT (33-22-6):

2-3-0 past 5GP, 7GF, 3/14 on PP

Karlsson (2G, 9A) last 9GP

COL (17-41-3):

1-3-1 past 5GP, 10GF, 0/13 on PP

MacKinnon (3A) last 9GP

Islanders (68P) at Stars (60P) - 830PM

NYI are 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, shutout win at home. DAL has won 2 straight at home vs NYI

DAL (25-28-10):

3-1-0 past 4GP, 15GF, 2/11 on PP

Seguin (2G, 8A) last 7GP

NYI (29-22-10):

3-1-0 last 4GP, 12GF, 2/7 on PP

Tavares (3G, 1A) last 4GP

Maple Leafs (69P) at Kings (66P) - 1030PM

LAK are 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, 7-0 win in TOR.LAK won 2 straight at home vs TOR, 1GA

LAK (30-27-6):

0-0-2 last 2GP, 5GF, 1/2 on PP

Carter (1G, 2A) past 3GP

TOR (28-21-13):

0-1-2 past 3GP, 4GF, 1/8 on PP

Matthews 3G last 2GP

Canucks (59P) at Sharks (81P) - 1030PM

SJ is 2-0-0 vs VAN this season, both wins 4-1 in VAN. VAN has won 6 straight in SJ

SJ (37-18-7):

won 2 straight, 2GA, 4/5 on PK

Burns (5G, 4A) 6 game PT streak

VAN (26-29-7):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 5GF, 0/9 on PP

Horvat 1A last 4GP