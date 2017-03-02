2h ago
Ice Chips: Price starts vs. Subban, Predators
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
--
Montreal Canadiens
A trio of newly acquired Habs in Steve Ott, Dwight King and Andreas Martinsen were present for the morning skate at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Carey Price (27-16-5, 2.37 GAA, .920 SV%) starts in goal against the Nashville Predators and former teammate P.K. Subban.
Projected lines vs Predators
Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov
Lehkonen - Galchenyuk- Gallagher
Byron - Plekanec - Shaw
King - Mitchell - McCarron
Markov - Weber
Emelin - Petry
Beaulieu - Benn
Price starting
Montoya
--
Ottawa Senators
Projected lines vs Avalanche
Smith Turris Hoffman
Burrows Brassard Stone
Dzingel Pageau Pyatt
Stalberg Kelly Wingels
Methot Karlsson
Ceci Phaneuf
Borowiecki Wideman
Anderson
Condon
--
Boston Bruins
Forward Drew Stafford, who was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday for a sixth-round pick, will not make his debut for his new team Thursday against the New York Rangers. - Team Tweet
--
Dallas Stars
Veteran forward Ales Hemsky will make his season debut Thursday night against New York Islanders. The 33-year-old has played in only game this season (Oct. 22) due to a hip injury. - Sean Shapiro, NHL.com
--
Washington Capitals
Braden Holtby (32-8-5, 1.95 GAA, .929 SV%) gets the call in net tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
It's likely defenceman Brooks Orpik will play against the New Jersey Devils Thursday. TJ Oshie will not play.
--
Columbus Blue Jackets
It'll be Sergei Bobrovsky (32-13-4, 2.18 GAA, .926 SV%) between the pipes tonight versus the Minnesota Wild in Columbus.
Lauri Korpikoski, acquired at the deadline from the Dallas Stars, looks to make his debut on Thursday on a line with William Karlsson and Josh Anderson.
--
Arizona Coyotes
Forward Anthony Duclair will not play against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night, but could be in the lineup Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
New York Rangers
Pavel Buchnevich's stay with the Hartford Wolf Pack was a short one as he's been recalled to the big club.
Buchnevich, 21, has six goals and nine assists with the Rangers in 26 games this season.
--
Philadelphia Flyers
The newly acquired Valtteri Filppula joined his team for morning skate on Thursday, where he slotted in on a line with Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek.
Steve Mason (17-17-8, 2.83 GAA, .903 SV%) starts in goal on Thursday at home to the Florida Panthers.
--
Game Notes
Rangers (82P) at Bruins (72P) - 7PM
NYR 2-0-0 vs BOS this season, both games 5-2. 1-0-0 in BOS
BOS (33-24-6):
won 3 straight, outscoring opponent 14-5, 2/5 on PP
Marchand (3G, 4A) 3 game PT streak
NYR (40-21-2):
lost 2 straight, 9GA, 2/4 on PK
Miller (1G, 1A) last 7GP
Coyotes (51P) at Sabres (63P) - 7PM
ARZ is 1-0-0 vs BUF this season, winning at home. BUF 2-0-1 past 3 at home vs ARZ
BUF (26-26-11):
0-3-1 past 4GP, 10GF, 1/11 on PP
Eichel (1G, 6A) 6 game PT streak
ARZ (22-33-7):
3-5-0 past 8GP, 20GF, 2/26 on PP
Vrbata (4G, 8A) 10 game PT streak
Panthers (68P) at Flyers (65P) - 7PM
PHI is 2-0-0 vs FLA this season, 3GA, 1-0-0 at home
PHI (29-26-7):
2-3-1 past 6GP at home, 8GF, 3/17 on PP
Voracek (2GF) scored in 2 straight GP
FLA (29-23-10):
won 5 straight on road, 22GF, 3/14 on PP
Trocheck (1G) last 4GP
Devils (62P) at Capitals (91P) - 7PM
WSH is 2-0-1 vs NJ this season, 5GA, 0-0-1 at home
WSH (42-13-7):
3-1-0 past 4GP, 12GF, 2/7 on PP
Ovechkin (0P) last 3GP
NJ (25-25-12):
0-2-2 past 4GP, 16GA, 4/7 on PK
Hall (1G, 3A) last 4GP
Wild (88P) at Blue Jackets (84P) - 7PM
CBJ are 1-0-0 vs MIN this season, winning in MIN. CBJ are 2-1-0 past 3 at home vs MIN
CBJ (39-16-6):
4-1-1 past 6GP, 10GA, 8/9 on PP
Atkinson (2G, 2A) last 5GP
MIN (41-14-6):
4-1-0 last 5GP, 22GF, 5/13 on PP
Granlund (5G, 4A) 5 game PT streak
Predators (73P) at Canadiens (78P) - 730PM
MTL is 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, OTW in NSH. MTL 1-0-1 past 2GP at home vs NSH
MTL (35-21-8):
won 3 straight, 5GA, 5/6 on PK
Pacioretty (3G, 1A) 3 game PT streak
NSH (32-22-9):
won 4 straight, 19GF, 6/16 on PP
Forsberg (10G, 4A) 6 game PT steak
Avalanche (37P) at Senators (72P) - 730PM
Teams split 2GP last season, COL winning in OTT. COL 5-1-0 in OTT in shootout era
OTT (33-22-6):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 7GF, 3/14 on PP
Karlsson (2G, 9A) last 9GP
COL (17-41-3):
1-3-1 past 5GP, 10GF, 0/13 on PP
MacKinnon (3A) last 9GP
Islanders (68P) at Stars (60P) - 830PM
NYI are 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, shutout win at home. DAL has won 2 straight at home vs NYI
DAL (25-28-10):
3-1-0 past 4GP, 15GF, 2/11 on PP
Seguin (2G, 8A) last 7GP
NYI (29-22-10):
3-1-0 last 4GP, 12GF, 2/7 on PP
Tavares (3G, 1A) last 4GP
Maple Leafs (69P) at Kings (66P) - 1030PM
LAK are 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, 7-0 win in TOR.LAK won 2 straight at home vs TOR, 1GA
LAK (30-27-6):
0-0-2 last 2GP, 5GF, 1/2 on PP
Carter (1G, 2A) past 3GP
TOR (28-21-13):
0-1-2 past 3GP, 4GF, 1/8 on PP
Matthews 3G last 2GP
Canucks (59P) at Sharks (81P) - 1030PM
SJ is 2-0-0 vs VAN this season, both wins 4-1 in VAN. VAN has won 6 straight in SJ
SJ (37-18-7):
won 2 straight, 2GA, 4/5 on PK
Burns (5G, 4A) 6 game PT streak
VAN (26-29-7):
0-2-1 past 3GP, 5GF, 0/9 on PP
Horvat 1A last 4GP