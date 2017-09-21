54m ago
Ice Chips: Price to start as Habs debut on TSN2
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Capitals 4, Canadiens 2
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Minnesota Wild
Head coach Bruce Boudreau says forward Zach Parise is looking to talk to doctors tonight to see if he can skate with the team. He's still listed as day-to-day with a back injury, which he tweaked befor the start of training camp.
Projected Lineup vs. Winnipeg Jets
Forwards
Foligno-Coyle-Niederreiter
Zucker-Kunin-Ennis
Winnik-Cullen-Mitchell
Bertschy-Cannone-Gabriel-Anas
Defencemen
Brodin-Spurgeon
Soucy-Dumba
Seeler-Murphy/Palmquist
Goaltenders
Stalock
Svedberg
Montreal Canadiens
After allowing two powerplay goals in limited shots in half a game in last night's loss to the Washington Capitals, Carey Price will be back between the pipes as the Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils available to viewers in the Canadiens region tonight at 7pm ET on TSN2. Jonathan Drouin made his Canadiens' debut last night against the Capitals, but didn't take part in the morning skate.
Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Galchenyuk - Danault - Gallagher
Byron - Audette - Scherbak
Carr - Mitchell - Waked
Martinsen - De la Rose - McCarron
Defencemen
Jerabek - Petry
Gelinas - Redmond
Morrow - Lernout
Goaltenders
Price
Fucale
Power play 1:
Galchenyuk - Danault - Gallagher
Jerabek - Petry
Power play 2:
Byron - Audette - Scherbak
Gelinas - Morrow
Toronto Maple Leafs
Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
Leivo-Aaltonen-Brown
Martin-Mueller-Lindberg
T. Moore, Timashov
Defencemen
Rielly-Hainsey
Borgman-Dermott
Nielsen-Holl
LoVerde-Polak
New Jersey Devils
Practice Lines
Forwards
Hall-Johanssen-Palms
Noesen-Hischier-Bratt
Blandisi-Coleman-Quenneville
Gignac-Rooney-Bastian
Defencemen
Prout-Mueller
Strait-Santini
Butcher-Kapla/MacDonald
Boston Bruins
Practice Lines
Forwards
Marchand - Bergeron - Bjork
Agostino - Spooner - Heinen
Gabrielle - Nash - Acciari
Blidh - Cave - Senyshyn
Koppanen
Defencemen
Chara – Carlo
Grzelcyk – Cross
Lauzon – Postma
Goaltenders
Rask
Subban
Detroit Red Wings
According to the Detroit Free Press's Helene St. James, P-A Parenteau (back) is out tonight for the Wings' game against the Chicago Blackhawks.