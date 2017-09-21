Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Head coach Bruce Boudreau says forward Zach Parise is looking to talk to doctors tonight to see if he can skate with the team. He's still listed as day-to-day with a back injury, which he tweaked befor the start of training camp.

Projected Lineup vs. Winnipeg Jets

Forwards

Foligno-Coyle-Niederreiter

Zucker-Kunin-Ennis

Winnik-Cullen-Mitchell

Bertschy-Cannone-Gabriel-Anas

Defencemen

Brodin-Spurgeon

Soucy-Dumba

Seeler-Murphy/Palmquist

Goaltenders

Stalock

Svedberg

Montreal Canadiens

After allowing two powerplay goals in limited shots in half a game in last night's loss to the Washington Capitals, Carey Price will be back between the pipes as the Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils available to viewers in the Canadiens region tonight at 7pm ET on TSN2. Jonathan Drouin made his Canadiens' debut last night against the Capitals, but didn't take part in the morning skate.

Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Galchenyuk - Danault - Gallagher

Byron - Audette - Scherbak

Carr - Mitchell - Waked

Martinsen - De la Rose - McCarron

Defencemen

Jerabek - Petry

Gelinas - Redmond

Morrow - Lernout

Goaltenders

Price

Fucale

Power play 1:

Galchenyuk - Danault - Gallagher

Jerabek - Petry

Power play 2:

Byron - Audette - Scherbak

Gelinas - Morrow

Toronto Maple Leafs

Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Leivo-Aaltonen-Brown

Martin-Mueller-Lindberg

T. Moore, Timashov

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Borgman-Dermott

Nielsen-Holl

LoVerde-Polak

New Jersey Devils

Practice Lines

Forwards

Hall-Johanssen-Palms

Noesen-Hischier-Bratt

Blandisi-Coleman-Quenneville

Gignac-Rooney-Bastian

Defencemen

Prout-Mueller

Strait-Santini

Butcher-Kapla/MacDonald

Boston Bruins

Practice Lines

Forwards

Marchand - Bergeron - Bjork

Agostino - Spooner - Heinen

Gabrielle - Nash - Acciari

Blidh - Cave - Senyshyn

Koppanen

Defencemen

Chara – Carlo

Grzelcyk – Cross

Lauzon – Postma

Goaltenders

Rask

Subban

Detroit Red Wings

According to the Detroit Free Press's Helene St. James, P-A Parenteau (back) is out tonight for the Wings' game against the Chicago Blackhawks.