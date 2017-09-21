Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Head coach Bruce Boudreau says forward Zach Parise is looking to talk to doctors tonight to see if he can skate with the team. He's still listed as day-to-day with a back injury, which he tweaked befor the start of training camp.

Projected Lineup vs. Winnipeg Jets

Forwards
Foligno-Coyle-Niederreiter
Zucker-Kunin-Ennis
Winnik-Cullen-Mitchell
Bertschy-Cannone-Gabriel-Anas

Defencemen
Brodin-Spurgeon
Soucy-Dumba
Seeler-Murphy/Palmquist

Goaltenders
Stalock
Svedberg

Montreal Canadiens

After allowing two powerplay goals in limited shots in half a game in last night's loss to the Washington Capitals, Carey Price will be back between the pipes as the Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils available to viewers in the Canadiens region tonight at 7pm ET on TSN2. Jonathan Drouin made his Canadiens' debut last night against the Capitals, but didn't take part in the morning skate.

Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards
Galchenyuk - Danault - Gallagher
Byron - Audette - Scherbak
Carr - Mitchell - Waked
Martinsen - De la Rose - McCarron

Defencemen
Jerabek - Petry
Gelinas - Redmond
Morrow - Lernout

Goaltenders
Price
Fucale

Power play 1:
Galchenyuk - Danault - Gallagher
Jerabek - Petry

Power play 2:
Byron - Audette - Scherbak
Gelinas - Morrow

Toronto Maple Leafs

Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
Leivo-Aaltonen-Brown
Martin-Mueller-Lindberg
T. Moore, Timashov

Defencemen
Rielly-Hainsey
Borgman-Dermott
Nielsen-Holl
LoVerde-Polak

New Jersey Devils

Practice Lines

Forwards
Hall-Johanssen-Palms
Noesen-Hischier-Bratt
Blandisi-Coleman-Quenneville
Gignac-Rooney-Bastian

Defencemen
Prout-Mueller
Strait-Santini
Butcher-Kapla/MacDonald

Boston Bruins

Practice Lines

Forwards
Marchand - Bergeron - Bjork
Agostino - Spooner - Heinen
Gabrielle - Nash - Acciari
Blidh - Cave - Senyshyn
Koppanen

Defencemen
Chara – Carlo
Grzelcyk – Cross
Lauzon – Postma

Goaltenders
Rask
Subban

Detroit Red Wings

According to the Detroit Free Press's Helene St. James, P-A Parenteau (back) is out tonight for the Wings' game against the Chicago Blackhawks.