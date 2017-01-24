Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Goalie Carey Price will start tonight for the Canadiens when they host the Calgary Flames. Price has struggled lately, posting a record of 1-4-1 in his last six starts while allowing three or more goals in nine of his last 11 appearances. Stu Cowan, Montreal Gazette

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Mark Borowiecki (flu) is expected to be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. - Ken Warren, Ottawa Citizen

New Jersey Devils

Devils coach John Hynes ruled out both captain Andy Greene (left arm) and fellow defenceman John Moore (concussion) for Tuesday’s game against Los Angeles Kings after both skated on their own before practice on Monday. Hynes added that Moore will not play on Thursday, either, and it’s unlikely Greene will be ready to face the Capitals. Forward Beau Bennett (lower body) missed Monday’s practice and will not play against the Kings. - Andrew Gross, The Record

Boston Bruins

It appears that goalie Tuukka Rask will get the start Tuesday night against the Red Wings.

Tuukka Rask first on at the start of practice. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) January 24, 2017

Defenceman Colin Miller (lower body) took part in full contact drills during practice Monday. It was the first he had done so since injuring himself earlier this month. He's considered a possibility to play against the Red Wings.

Kevan Miller (concussion) is a possibility to return on Tuesday night.

Frank Vatrano skated with David Backes and David Krejci at Monday's practice. The Bruins moved David Pastrnak back with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand during the session. Coach Claude Julien has been altering the lines in an attempt to find a more balanced attack. - Barbara Matson, Boston Globe

Detroit Red Wings

Goalie Jared Coreau will start Tuesday' against the Bruins.