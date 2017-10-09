Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

WAIVERS

The New York Rangers claimed forward Adam Cracknell on waivers from the Dallas Stars.

NYR claims Adam Cracknell on waivers from DAL. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 9, 2017

The 32-year-old played in 69 games last season for the Stars and posted 10 goals and six assists. He has also played for the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues over the course of his NHL career.

Michael Bournival cleared waivers for the Tampa Bay Lightning.