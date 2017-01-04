Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Detroit Red Wings

Darren Helm (shoulder), Justin Abdelkader (knee) and Alexey Marchenko (shoulder) took part in Tuesday's practice, while Mike Green (upper body) missed the skate. Helm isn't expected to make his return this week and While it's an encouraging step, Abdelkader's return isn't believed to be imminent. Marchenko is expected to return at some point during Detroit's trip to the West Coast and Green is expected to miss Detroit's next three games, if not more time. - The Detroit News



New York Rangers

After taking a high hit on Saturday, Matt Puempel began experiencing concussion symptoms during Monday’s practice and is out indefinitely. He suffered a concussion on Dec. 6 and missed five games. Nicklas Jensen was called up from Hartford to take his place as Rick Nash (groin) remained out for a sixth straight game. Nash won’t play tonight but could return Saturday in Columbus. - New York Daily News