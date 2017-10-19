Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask was not on the ice for Thursday's optional skate and will not play against the Vancouver Canucks. Anton Khudobin will get the start in Rask's place and Zane McIntyre will serve as his backup. Rask was helped off the ice Wendesday after teammate Anders Bjork collided with him and did not return. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie notes the obvious concern is Rask sustained a concussion on the collision and that determination should be made on Thursday.

Forward Patrice Begeron took part in the optional skate wearing a red non-contact jersey and will be a game-time decision against the Canucks.. The 32-year-old has not played this season due to a lower-body injury.

#NHLBruins updates on tonight from Bruce Cassidy:



Rask: Out

Bergeron: Gametime decision

Backes: In

Khudobin: Starts

McIntyre: Backup goalie — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 19, 2017

Earlier, the team returned forward Peter Cehlarik to the AHL's Providence Bruins on Thursday, in order to clear space for David Backes to make his season debut against the Canucks. Backes missed the team's first five games due to diverticulitis. - Fluto Shinzawa, Boston Globe.

Ottawa Senators

Dion Phaneuf has a minor injury but will be in the lineup against the Devils. - Ottawa Citizen.

Craig Anderson will make his sixth start of the season on Thursday night. Anderson is 2-1-2 this season with a .926 save percentage and a 1.91 goals against average.

Centre Logan Brown will suit up for the Senators when they play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. - Ottawa Citizen

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Zach Trotman was recalled from the AHL on Thursday, taking the place of Chris Summers on the 23-man roster.

Minnesota Wild

Marcus Foligno has been cleared to play and will be in the lineup for both games this weekend, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com. Foligno will have to wear a full cage for two weeks.

Foligno is cleared to play; will play both this weekend. Has to wear the cage for two weeks. Said he hasn't worn one since he was 15 — Jessi Pierce (@jessi_pierce) October 19, 2017

Anaheim Ducks

The could soon have both defencemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen back in the lineup after both of the blueliners underwent off-season shoulder surgery. Lindholm skated in full during Wednesday practice and could hit the ice with the Ducks as soon as Friday night. Vatanen is not expected to play Friday, but could be an option during the team's four-game Eastern Conference road trip which begins Tuesday. - Orange County Register.

New York Rangers

Captain Ryan McDonagh was back on the ice Thursday after being given Wednesday off. The Rangers host the New York Islanders Thursday night.

Ryan McDonagh taking part in #NYR morning skate after he was given a maintenance day yesterday. pic.twitter.com/pHvPCSjOc1 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 19, 2017

TSN Game Notes

Canucks (5P) at Bruins (4P) - 7PM

BOS was 2-0-0 vs VAN last season, 10GF.

BOS (2-3-0):

1-3-0 past 4GP, 15GA, 11/13 on PK

Marchand (2G, 3A) 3 game PT streak

VAN (2-2-1):

1-2-1 last 4GP, 9GF, 2/18 on PP (won last)

Boeser (2G, 2A) has a 3 game PT streak

Islanders (5P) at Rangers (3P) - 7PM

NYI were 3-1-0 vs NYR last season. 1-1-0 at NYR. NYI have won 5 past 6 at NYR

NYR (1-5-1):

0-3-1 past 4GP, 8GF, 3/17 on PP

Miller (1G, 3A) last 2GP

NYI (2-3-1):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 9GF, 0/16 on PP

Tavares (0P) last 4GP, 10 shots on net

Predators (7P) at Flyers (8P) - 7PM

NSH is 1-0-0 vs PHI this season, winning at home. Last 4GP between teams in PHI gone to OT. Each 2 wins

PHI (4-2-0):

Won 2 straight, both at home, 13GF, 2/6 on PP

Gostisbehere (1G, 6A) 3 game PT streak

NSH (3-2-1):

3-0-1 past 4GP, 15GF, 6/16 on PK

Forsberg (4G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

Lightning (11P) at Blue Jackets (10P) - 7PM

CBJ were 3-0-0 vs TB last season. 1-0-0 at home

CBJ (5-1-0):

won 4 straight, 15GF, 0/12 on PP

Panarin (1G, 4A) 3 game PT streak

TB (5-1-1):

4-0-1 past 5GP, 18GF, 6/22 on PP

Kucherov (8G, 4A) has scored in all 7GP

Devils (10P) at Senators (8P) - 730PM

OTT was 3-0-0 vs NJ last season, 2GA.

OTT (3-1-2):

0-1-2 at home, 5GF, 0/15 on PP

Turris (2G, 5A) last 4GP

NJ (5-1-0):

3-0-0 on the road, 15GF, 2/14 on PP

Butcher (6A) 4 game PT streak

Oilers (2P) at Blackhawks (9P) - 830PM

EDM was 2-1-0 vs CHI last season, 1-0-0 in CHI.

CHI (4-2-1):

3-1-0 at home, 19GF, 2/19 on PP

Kane (3A) has an assist in 3 straight games

EDM (1-4-0):

lost 4 straight, 19GA, 14/21 on PK

McDavid (3A) assist in 3 straight games

Blues (10P) at Avalanche (8P) - 9PM

STL was 4-0-1 vs COL last season. STL has gone 3-0-1 past 4GP in COL.

COL (4-3-0):

lost 2 straight, 1GF in each game, 1/10 on PP

Duchene (1G) last 3GP

STL (5-2-0):

lost 2 straight on the road, 3GF, 1/8 on PP

Schwartz (5G, 6A) has a PT in 6 of 7GP

Hurricanes (5P) at Flames (8P) - 9PM

Teams split 2GP last season, CAR winning in CGY

CGY (4-2-0):

4-1-0 past 5GP, 17GF, 5/24 on PP

Gaudreau (2G, 7A) has a PT in 4 of the past 5GP

CAR (2-1-1):

1-1-0 on the road, 6GF, 3/9 on PP

Williams (3A) last 2GP

Stars (6P) at Coyotes (1P) - 10PM

DAL is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning at home. DAL has won 5 straight vs ARZ

ARZ (0-5-1):

0-2-1 at home, 5GF, 2/12 on PP

Domi (3A) last 3GP

DAL (3-3-0):

won 2 straight, both 3-1, 6/6 on PK

Seguin (1G, 2A) last 2GP