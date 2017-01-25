3h ago
Ice Chips: Rielly will not play vs. Red Wings
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Montreal Canadiens
Philadelphia Flyers
Boston Bruins
New York Rangers
Defenceman Marc Staal is skating but remains out until after the All-Star break.
Carolina Hurricanes
Minnesota Wild
GAME NOTES
Maple Leafs (53P) at Red Wings (49P) - 7PM
TOR is 1-0-0 vs DET this season, OTW at home. Teams split 2GP in DET last season
DET (20-19-9):
lost 3 straight GP in OT, 5GF, 1/8 on PP
Zetterberg (2A) last 5GP
TOR (22-14-9):
8-0-1 past 9GP on the road, outscoring opponent 36-18, 12/30 PP
Marner (3G, 10A) last 10GP
Flyers (52P) at Rangers (63P) - 8PM
NYR are 2-0-0 vs PHI this season, both games in PHI. NYR have won 5 straight vs PHI.
NYR (31-16-1):
won 3 straight games, 4GA, 7/7 on PK
Zuccarello (1G, 7A) 6 game PT streak
PHI (23-19-6):
2-4-1 past 7GP, outscored 27-13, 5/25 on PP
Voracek (3A) last 7GP
Canucks (50P) at Avalanche (28P) - 930PM
VAN is 2-0-0 vs COL this season, 1 of the wins in COL. VAN has won 3 straight in COL
COL (13-30-2):
0-5-1 past 6GP, 23GA, 16/18 on PK
MacKinnon (2G, 5A) last 7GP
VAN (22-20-6):
0-2-2 past 4GP on road, 8GF, 2/17 on PP
Horvat (1G) last 4GP
Oilers (60P) at Ducks (63P) - 10PM
ANA is 1-0-1 vs EDM this season. ANA has won 2 straight at home vs EDM, 1GA in each game
ANA (27-14-9):
6-1-1 past 8GP, 12GA, 22/23 on PK
Getzlaf (3G, 6A) last 9GP
EDM (26-15-8):
5-0-1 last 6GP, 12GA, 16/19 on PK
McDavid (2G, 4A) 4 game PT streak