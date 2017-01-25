Ice Chips: Rielly will not play vs. Red Wings

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly will not play tonight in Detroit. Unlikely he'll go against Philly on Thursday, but wasn't ruled out #BellLetsTalk — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 25, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

#Habs Therrien says no changes to Tuesday's lineup that will face #NYI tomorrow in Brooklyn. #BellLetsTalk — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 25, 2017

Philadelphia Flyers

Per #Flyers GM Ron Hextall, Michael Del Zotto has a lower body injury and is considered day to day. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 25, 2017

Boston Bruins

Bruins practice lines:

Marchand—Czarnik—Pastrnak

Vatrano—Krejci—Backes

Beleskey—Spooner—Nash

Schaller—Moore—Hayes



Bergeron not on the ice. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2017

Defensemen: Chara, Carlo, Krug, McQuaid, Morrow, Liles, C. Miller, K. Miller



Goalies: Rask, McIntyre — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2017

New York Rangers

Defenceman Marc Staal is skating but remains out until after the All-Star break.

Staal in regulat jersey, but as AV said other day, won't play until at last 31st — Steve Zipay (@stevezipay) January 25, 2017

Carolina Hurricanes

Everyone accounted for at #Canes practice, including Bryan Bickell and Eddie Lack. Have to think Lack is getting very close. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) January 25, 2017

Minnesota Wild

GAME NOTES

Maple Leafs (53P) at Red Wings (49P) - 7PM

TOR is 1-0-0 vs DET this season, OTW at home. Teams split 2GP in DET last season

DET (20-19-9):

lost 3 straight GP in OT, 5GF, 1/8 on PP

Zetterberg (2A) last 5GP

TOR (22-14-9):

8-0-1 past 9GP on the road, outscoring opponent 36-18, 12/30 PP

Marner (3G, 10A) last 10GP

Flyers (52P) at Rangers (63P) - 8PM

NYR are 2-0-0 vs PHI this season, both games in PHI. NYR have won 5 straight vs PHI.

NYR (31-16-1):

won 3 straight games, 4GA, 7/7 on PK

Zuccarello (1G, 7A) 6 game PT streak

PHI (23-19-6):

2-4-1 past 7GP, outscored 27-13, 5/25 on PP

Voracek (3A) last 7GP

Canucks (50P) at Avalanche (28P) - 930PM

VAN is 2-0-0 vs COL this season, 1 of the wins in COL. VAN has won 3 straight in COL

COL (13-30-2):

0-5-1 past 6GP, 23GA, 16/18 on PK

MacKinnon (2G, 5A) last 7GP

VAN (22-20-6):

0-2-2 past 4GP on road, 8GF, 2/17 on PP

Horvat (1G) last 4GP

Oilers (60P) at Ducks (63P) - 10PM

ANA is 1-0-1 vs EDM this season. ANA has won 2 straight at home vs EDM, 1GA in each game

ANA (27-14-9):

6-1-1 past 8GP, 12GA, 22/23 on PK

Getzlaf (3G, 6A) last 9GP

EDM (26-15-8):

5-0-1 last 6GP, 12GA, 16/19 on PK

McDavid (2G, 4A) 4 game PT streak