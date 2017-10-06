Ice Chips: Rosen, Moore to draw in for Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Calle Rosen joined the Leafs for practice on Friday after being recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies and will take the roster spot of Martin Marincin. Marincin was waived on Thursday.

Head coach Mike Babcock confirmed after Friday's practice Rosen and Dominic Moore would enter the lineup for Saturday's home opener against the New York Rangers. Andreas Borgman and Eric Fehr will come out of the lineup and serve as healthy scratches, along with Josh Leivo.

Calle Rosen has returned - on the ice for #Leafs practice — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 6, 2017

Friday's practice lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Fehr, Leivo

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Shea Weber is not practicing with the team due to a therapy day. - Team Tweet

Shea Weber absent de l'entraînement aujourd'hui (traitements) / Shea Weber not practicing today (therapy day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 6, 2017

Ottawa Senators

Senators veteran defenceman Johnny Oduya left Thursday's opener against the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury and did not return. Head coach Guy Boucher didn't have much of an update on his status following the game, but mentioned they may have to call a player up from the minors for Saturday's contest against the Detroit Red Wings. Boucher listed him as day-to-day on Friday. Rookie forward Alex Formenton will make his NHL debut on Saturday. - Brent Wallace, TSN

Boucher says Oduya is day to day. he is “feeling better” and “it’s not something bad.” Boucher isn’t sure if they have to call anyone up yet — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 6, 2017

Alex Formenton will play make his NHL debut tomorrow. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 6, 2017

Defenceman Erik Karlsson continues to be out "day-to-day" as he recovers from off-season ankle surgery. - Brent Wallace, TSN

Boucher on Karlsson “day to day and today is not the day" — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 6, 2017

Friday's Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forwards

Ryan Brassard Stone

Dzingel Turris Smith

Hoffman Pageau Pyatt

Formenton Thompson Burrows

Brown

Winnipeg Jets

Friday's Practice Lines - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Perreault-Little-Laine

Matthias-Lowry-Petan

Tanev-Copp-Armia

Dano

Defence

Morrissey-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Trouba

Enstrom-Myers

Chiarot-Poolman

Goalies

Mason

Hellebuyck

New York Islanders

Veteran right winger Jason Chimera will be in the New York Islanders opening night lineup Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets while Josh Ho-Sang will be a healthy scratch. The 21-year-old scored four goals and added six assists over 21 games last season. - NewsDay

Vegas Golden Knights

Recently acquired goalie Malcolm Subban will backup Marc-Andre Fleury Friday night in the team's first game in franchise history against the Dallas Stars. - Las Vegas Review-Journal

Minnesota Wild

Forward Mikael Granlund was not at practice on Friday. The 25-year-old centre was dealing with an ankle practice in training camp and was seen walking around with a limp after the team's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings Thursday. - Michael Russo, The Athletic

No Mikael Granlund in #mnwild practice. He was limping around after the game and came into camp with an ankle issue — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 6, 2017

TSN Notes

Expansion Teams 1st Game Results (1991-Present)

Team Date Res Score Opp

CBJ Oct 7/00 Lost 5-3 CHI

MIN Oct 6/00 Lost 3-1 ANA

ATL Oct 2/99 Lost 4-1 NJ

NSH Oct 10/98 Lost 1-0 FLA

ANA Oct 8/93 Lost 7-2 DET

FLA Oct 6/93 Tie 4-4 CHI

OTT Oct 8/92 Won 5-3 MTL

TB Oct 7/92 Won 7-3 CHI

SJ Oct 4/91 Lost 4-3 VAN

(Vegas at Dallas tonight)

Islanders at Blue Jackets - 7PM

CBJ were 3-1-0 vs NYI last season, 2-0-0 at home

CBJ have outscored NYI 13-2, last 2GP at CBJ

CBJ:

28-12-1 .695PTS% at home last season, T4th best home record

Atkinson (3G, 2A) in 4GP vs NYI last season

NYI:

won 6 straight to end last season, outscoring opponent 19-8, 16/17 on PK

Tavares (2G, 2A) in 4GP vs NYI last season

Panthers at Lightning - 730PM

Both teams 2-1-1 in season series last year

TB has gone 7-1-1 past 9GP at home vs FLA

FLA:

2-7-1 final 10 reg season road games in 16-17, 17GF

Yandle 4A vs TB in 4GP last season

TB:

4-0-1 in final 5 reg season home games, 21GF, 5/12 on PP

Kucherov (2G, 1A) vs FLA in 4GP last season

Golden Knights at Stars - 830PM

Last expansion teams 1st game:

MIN - Oct 6/00, CBJ - Oct 7/00 both lost

DAL:

8-4-0 final 12 reg season home GP in 16/17, 3.5GF/G

Seguin had 2G in 3GP in pre-season

VGK:

3-2-1 in pre-season, 8/37 on PP

Hunt (1G, 5A) in 4 pre-season GP