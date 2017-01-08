1h ago
Ice Chips: Ryan expected back in lineup
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
NHL: Red Wings 3, Sharks 6
NHL: Canucks 1, Flames 3
NHL: Islanders 1, Coyotes 2 (SO)
NHL: Bruins 4, Panthers 0
NHL: Capitals 1, Senators 0
NHL: Oilers 2, Devils 1 (OT)
NHL: Canadiens 5, Maple Leafs 3
NHL: Lightning 2, Flyers 4
NHL: Wild 3, Kings 4 (OT)
NHL: Stars 3, Blues 4