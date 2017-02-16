Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Cory Schneider starts in goal for the Devils as they host the Senators tonight. Schneider is 12-6-3 with a 2.42 GAA at the Prudential Center this season.

Cory Schneider will start for the Devils vs. the Senators on Thursday. Beau Bennett might play, while Kyle Quincey is still day-to-day — Chris Ryan (@ChrisRyan_NJ) February 15, 2017

Beau Bennett will miss a 10th straight game with a lower body injury.

Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempke is set to make his NHL debut on Thursday as the Kings host Arizona.

Kempe skated alongside Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli during practice on Wednesday. Kempe was the 29th overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft. He has 19 points in 43 AHL games this season.